NFL Scores Week 9: Top Fantasy Stars, Results and Latest Team Stats

Minshew Mania may be over. Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II stumbled in London on Sunday, completing just 27 of 47 pass attempts for 309 yards and committing four turnovers. The Houston Texans, meanwhile, racked up 410 yards of offense en route to a 26-3 victory.

Minshew's poor performance won't necessarily end his run as the Jaguars' starting quarterback, but it does make the looming decision with a soon-to-be-ready-to-be-activated Nick Foles all the more interesting.

"It's not one game. It'll be a body of work," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said, per ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

While Minshew struggled, players like Jimmy Garoppolo, Carlos Hyde and Christian McCaffrey shined, leading their respective teams—and many fantasy managers—to victory in Week 9.

Here, we'll examine the top fantasy performers and the full results of the week.

NFL Week 9 Results and Fantasy Stars

San Francisco 49ers 28, Arizona Cardinals 25 (Thursday)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo: 317 passing yards, four TDs

WR Emmanuel Sanders: seven receptions, 112 receiving yards, one TD

Houston Texans 26, Jacksonville Jaguars 3

RB Carlos Hyde: 160 rushing yards

RB Duke Johnson Jr.: 13 rushing yards, five receptions, 68 receiving yards, one TD

Buffalo Bills 24, Washington Redskins 9

RB Devin Singletary: 95 rushing yards, three receptions, 45 receiving yards, one TD

WR John Brown: four receptions, 76 receiving yards

Philadelphia Eagles 22, Chicago Bears 14

RB David Montgomery: 40 rushing yards, three receptions, 36 receiving yards, two TDs

TE Zach Ertz: nine receptions, 103 receiving yards, one TD

Kansas City Chiefs 26, Minnesota Vikings 23

QB Kirk Cousins: 220 passing yards, three TDs

RB Damien Williams: 125 rushing yards, two receptions, three receiving yards, one TD

Pittsburgh Steelers 26, Indianapolis Colts 24

RB Jaylen Samuels: 10 rushing yards, 13 receptions, 73 receiving yards

WR Zach Pascal: five receptions, 76 receiving yards, one TD

Carolina Panthers 30, Tennessee Titans 20

RB Christian McCaffrey: 146 rushing yards, three receptions, 20 receptions, three TDs

WR DJ Moore: seven receptions, 101 receiving yards

Miami Dolphins 26, New York Jets 18

RB Le'Veon Bell: 66 rushing yards, eight receptions, 55 receiving yards

WR DeVante Parker: four receptions, 57 receiving yards, one TD

Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson Jr., RBs, Houston Texans

While some Jaguars fans may blame Minshew for Jacksonville's loss, running backs Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson Jr. deserve a lot of credit for delivering a win to Houston.

Hyde and Johnson helped the Texans total 216 yards on the ground, with Hyde responsible for 160. While Johnson only chipped in 13 rushing yards, he added another 68 and a touchdown as a pass-catcher.

Regardless of which Texans back you may have started in fantasy, you were rewarded if you started either. Houston has been rewarded for putting its faith in the Cleveland Browns' former backfield duo.

The Texans traded for Johnson during the offseason and then traded for Hyde after starter Lamar Miller was lost for the season with a torn ACL. Hyde and Johnson have combined for 993 rushing yards, 250 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2019.

Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills rookie running back Devin Singletary made his return from injury in Week 7. In Week 9, he made a statement.

The Florida Atlantic product rushed for 95 yards, caught three passes for 45 yards and found the end zone. He was the most consistent and productive piece of a Bills offense that amassed just 268 yards of offense against the Washington Redskins. He also led all Bills players with 20 rushing attempts.

Fellow running back Frank Gore had 11 carries for just 15 yards.

If Sunday's workload split is indicative of Buffalo's plans moving forward, Singletary could now be the centerpiece of the rushing attack. This is good news for Singletary owners and not so good for managers holding onto Gore.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

Another week meant another big day for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. The Stanford product has a habit of making stellar performances seem routine, but what he did against the Tennessee Titans was remarkable.

McCaffrey rushed for 146 yards, caught three passes for 20 yards and scored three touchdowns, including an impressive 58-yarder.

This marked the third time this season that McCaffrey has scored a touchdown from at least 50 yards out. The third-year running back is not only an elite playmaker—he's a legitimate MVP candidate.

Through eight games, McCaffrey has 881 rushing yards, 363 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns.