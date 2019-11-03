Deshaun Watson, Texans Dominate Gardner Minshew, Jaguars in London

Ian Walton/Associated Press

London has become the Jacksonville Jaguars' home away from home, as the franchise has played in London for seven straight seasons.

Unfortunately, that has not translated to any type of home-field advantage.

Deshaun Watson played a controlled game under center, and Duke Johnson had his best game in a Texans uniform, as Houston took a flight across the pond and will come home a 26-3 victor over the Jaguars.

The loss drops Jacksonville to 3-4 in London games, including two straight losses. The Jags came into this week within striking distance of playoff contention after wins against the Bengals and Jets, but this will likely push Gardner Minshew II and Co. too far behind Houston and Indianapolis to win the division.

Minshew Magic appears to be over after the quarterback turned the ball over three times.

The Texans, who also got a 160-yard rushing game from Carlos Hyde, will go into their bye week either a half-game ahead or behind the Colts in the AFC South.

What's Next?

Both teams will be on a bye next week. The Texans visit the Baltimore Ravens and the Jaguars visit the Colts on Nov. 17.

