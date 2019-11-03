Quinnen Williams Trade Rumors: Jets Rejected 'Blockbuster' Offer by Unknown Team

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

It was no secret that the New York Jets were fielding calls and open for business ahead of the NFL's trade deadline Tuesday. But one player they weren't willing to deal was 2019 first-round defensive tackle Quinnen Williams despite receiving serious interest from a mystery team.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

"At least one team kept coming at the Jets, refusing to take no for an answer and offering a blockbuster package of picks that it thought New York could not turn down, according to sources. But no matter how many times that team and others called, New York refused to budge on Williams."

It would have been a stunner if the Jets had given up on the 21-year-old Williams—the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft—just five games into his career. Statistically, Williams hasn't made a major mark to this point, registering 16 tackles, 0.5 sacks and three pressures.

As for how he's graded out to this point in the season, Mark Chichester of Pro Football Focus noted that Williams has earned a grade of 66.6 through eight weeks. Compare that to Nick Bosa, drafted one slot ahead of him by the San Francisco 49ers, who has earned a grade of 86.3 and now has 21 tackles, seven sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception on the year.

Bosa is not only the favorite to be Defensive Rookie of the Year, he also is in the running to be Defensive Player of the Year. Suffice to say, the Niners are surely happy they selected Bosa No. 2 overall.

Williams hasn't offered that same production for the Jets, though it's obviously too early in his career to suggest that he wasn't worth the selection. Certainly, the Jets weren't interested in parting with him despite reportedly receiving a major offer.

In fact, the Jets seem so confident in Williams' future they jettisoned fellow defensive lineman Leonard Williams—a pending free agent—to the New York Giants in a trade ahead of the deadline. Williams has never quite lived up to expectations after being the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

The Jets are banking on history not repeating itself with Quinnen Williams.