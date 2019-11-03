NFLPA Defends Redskins' Trent Williams, Will 'Consider Potential Action'

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

The NFLPA released a statement Sunday in defense of Washington tackle Trent Williams, saying the union will "consider potential action" over "misinformation" being leaked to the media.

"In our multiple conversations with Trent and his agent, we have considered various options based on the facts, but we also understand that Trent wants to put this all behind him, not relive a painful experience when his life was in danger and move on with his career," the statement read. "We are also aware of misinformation being repeated on the NFL's own network that is not sourced and is only designed to tarnish Trent's reputation.

"Our union supports Trent, is protecting his rights and continues to consider potential action if a campaign against him continues."

Williams reported to Washington after holding out the first eight weeks of the season because of a falling-out with the team over its handling of a growth on his head that turned out to be cancerous. According to Williams, team doctors misdiagnosed the condition for years—to the point the growth required dangerous surgery before it reached his skull.

"It was cancer. I had a tumor removed from my skull—attached to my skull—it got pretty serious for a second," Williams told reporters. "I was told some scary things from the doctors. It was definitely nothing to play with. It was one of those things that will change your outlook on life."

Williams said there is "no trust" remaining between himself and the franchise that selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in 2010. He reported to the team in order to accrue a year for free agency but has not committed to suiting up this season. The two sides have been working on finding Williams a helmet that does not cause him discomfort, but it appears unlikely a resolution will be found.

Washington could place Williams on the non-football injury list, at which point the team could refuse to pay his salary. Williams said the franchise held onto him despite his trade request over a matter of principle.

"I think it turned that way," Williams said when asked if the situation became vindictive. "It became a power struggle. It became, 'No we're not going to fold for you as a player,' because that would make it seem to every other player that's how they get business done. I get that part of it. But I do think it did turn that way over time."

The NFL, NFLPA and Washington have each released statements saying they are investigating Williams' accusations against the franchise.