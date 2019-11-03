Week 9 NFL Picks: Odds Predictions and Top Prop Bets for Full Schedule

Butch Dill/Associated Press

A deep look into a few trends could hand you a betting advantage for NFL Week 9.

That edge could produce a few payouts from first-half prop bets in both of Sunday's afternoon windows.

The Chicago Bears' and Philadelphia Eagles' propensity for low-scoring first halves may allow you to cash in on a prop bet as the 1 p.m. ET games reach halftime. Conversely, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahwaks defenses could gift large offensive numbers to Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and others from the first drive.

NFL Week 9 Schedule and Odds

All Times ET.

Sunday, November 3

Houston (-1) vs. Jacksonville (Over/Under: 47) (9:30 a.m., NFL Network; game in London)

Tennessee at Carolina (-3.5) (O/U: 42) (1 p.m., CBS)

New York Jets (-3) at Miami (O/U: 42.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh (-1) (O/U: 40.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Washington at Buffalo (-10.5) (O/U: 37) (1 p.m., Fox)

Minnesota (-3.5) at Kansas City (O/U: 47.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Chicago at Philadelphia (-4.5) (O/U: 41.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Detroit at Oakland (-2.5) (O/U: 51) (4:05 p.m., Fox)

Tampa Bay at Seattle (-5) (O/U: 52.5) (4:05 p.m., Fox)

Cleveland (-4) at Denver (O/U: 39) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Green Bay (-3.5) at Los Angeles Chargers (O/U: 48.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

New England (-3) at Baltimore (O/U: 44.5) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, November 4

Dallas (-6.5) at New York Giants (O/U: 48) (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Odds via Caesars; predictions against the spread in bold.

Top Prop Bets

Chicago at Philadelphia (1st-Half Under 21)

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Based off their first-half trends, it is hard to rely on Chicago and Philadelphia to combine for 21 points in the opening half.

In their past two games, the Bears scored 19 and conceded the same amount in the first two quarters.

The only time Matt Nagy's side hit double digits in the first or second quarter was Week 3's Monday night win over Washington, during which it put 21 in the second.

Even though the Eagles put up 31 in a Week 8 win over the Buffalo Bills, they mustered 11 in the opening frames before pulling away in the second half. In the previous three weeks, Doug Pederson's squad recorded 28 first-half points, and its highest point total in the first or second was 10.

Philadelphia produced 21 points before halftime against the New York Jets in its most recent home game, but Chicago possesses a much better defense. In five of their seven games, the Bears defense held opponents under 100 rushing yards, which could spell trouble for Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders.

The Eagles have success as well since they boast comparable numbers and Chicago eclipsed the 100-yard mark twice on the ground offensively.

Since both teams concede under four yards per carry, quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Mitchell Trubisky will likely be responsible for the scoring. Wentz's wide receivers have struggled throughout the season, while Trubisky has not thrown for a score in four of his six contests.

The two sides may light up the scoreboard in the second half, but expect a defensive struggle for the first 30 minutes.

Tampa Bay at Seattle (1st-Half Over 26)

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Seattle has given up the third-most receiving yards in the NFL.

Tampa Bay's roster contains one of the top wideout duos in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

That combination should produce a high-scoring contest at CenturyLink Field in which the first-half and game overs hit.

In addition, the Buccaneers have allowed 2,001 passing yards and 14 scores through the air, so Russell Wilson should have ample opportunities to maneuver the hosts down the field.

In each of its past four games, Bruce Arians' squad let up 17 first-half points and Seattle is coming off a 24-point outburst before halftime against the Atlanta Falcons. Since the start of October, Pete Carroll's side scored in all but one quarter prior to halftime.

If those trends extend into Sunday, the first-half over of 26 could be one of the easiest wagers to profit off in Week 9.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.