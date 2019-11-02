Report: Packers Optimistic Davante Adams Will Play vs. Chargers After Toe Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are optimistic receiver Davante Adams will be active for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport noted Adams will likely have to go through a workout before he is cleared to return to the field. He has not played since Sept. 26 because of a toe injury.

Adams has been dealing with turf toe since Week 4, something he told reporters was "a major injury" in early October:

The injury was severe enough that he hadn't practiced for the past month-plus. He returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, however.

After appearing in back-to-back Pro Bowls, Adams got off to a solid start in 2019. He hauled in 25 catches for 378 yards through the first four games. That included a 10-catch, 180-yard performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in the game he was injured in.

Despite missing half the season so far, Adams ranks second on the team in receiving yards. He trails only Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has 420 yards in eight games.

With two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers leading the way, Green Bay has survived Adams' absence. The Packers have gone 4-0 in that span, and the passing attack ranks eighth in the league.

Green Bay (7-1) sits just one game ahead of the Minnesota Vikings (6-2) in the NFC North. The Packers appear to be in good position to reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

Having Adams back would not only increase their odds of reaching the postseason, but of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.