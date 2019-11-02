Senators' Scott Sabourin Stretchered Off vs. Bruins After Suffering Scary Injury

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Ottawa Senators forward Scott Sabourin was stretchered off the ice following a collision with Boston Bruins forward David Backes on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

Sabourin delivered a hit on Backes as the Bruins forward emptied the puck from his own zone, but the two collided awkwardly, with the right side of Sabourin's head connecting with Backes' helmet. Sabourin immediately went limp and suffered another hit to the head from the ice as he fell.

Medical personnel from both teams attended to Sabourin as Backes was visibly upset following the incident. Both teams also skated off their benches to check on Sabourin's status, per Conor Ryan of the Boston Sports Journal:

Thankfully, Sabourin eventually gave the crowd a thumbs up as he left the rink. The Senators' communications department also reported that Sabourin "was conscious and speaking with the attending doctors at the time of leaving the arena." He was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Sabourin, 27, is a right wing in his first NHL season. Backes, 35, has played 14 years with the St. Louis Blues and B's.

Backes did not return to the game following the hit, with the Bruins citing an upper body injury.

Boston eventually won 5-2 to move to a 10-1-2 mark.