NFL Predictions Week 9: Odds, Spread and Picks for Entire Schedule

The Arizona Cardinals didn't do enough to knock off the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. They did, however, finish within three points of their NFC West rivals, far closer than Thursday's line of 10 points might have suggested.

This might not have come as a major surprise to some. The 49ers are just two weeks removed from a sloppy 9-0 win over the Washington Redskins, and divisional games can be mighty unpredictable. Still, this was an upset in terms of the spread, and it likely won't be the last of Week 9. A week ago, seven underdogs managed to beat the spread.

Here you will find the remaining Week 9 schedule, along with the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars. You will also find score predictions for every game and a closer look at the three remaining divisional battles.

NFL Week 9, Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Houston Texans (-1.5, 47 O/U) at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacksonville 23-22

Chicago Bears (+4.5, 41.5 O/U) at Philadelphia Eagles: Philadelphia 22-20

Indianapolis Colts (+1, 40.5 O/U) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Indianapolis 25-22

New York Jets (-3, 42.5 O/U) at Miami Dolphins: New York 18-16

Minnesota Vikings (-4, 47.5 O/U) at Kansas City Chiefs: Minnesota 28-22

Tennessee Titans (+3.5, 42 O/U) at Carolina Panthers: Carolina 27-21

Washington Redskins (+10.5, 37 O/U) at Buffalo Bills: Buffalo 23-13

Detroit Lions (+2.5, 50.5 O/U) at Oakland Raiders: Oakland 30-27

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+5, 52.5) at Seattle Seahawks: Seattle 30-23

Cleveland Browns (-4, 39 O/U) at Denver Broncos: Cleveland 21-14

Green Bay Packers (-4, 48.5 O/U) at Los Angeles Chargers: Green Bay 27-20

New England Patriots (-3, 44.5 O/U) at Baltimore Ravens: New England 22-21

Dallas Cowboys (-6, 48 O/U) at New York Giants: Dallas 31-21

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)

Sunday's first game comes in the morning, at least if you're in the United States. In London, where the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off, it will be 2:30 p.m.

The time difference is one reason why the Jaguars will have a sound chance of upsetting the Texans on Sunday—but it's a big one. Jacksonville has made a yearly trek to London dating back to the 2013 season. This will be the Texans' first trip.

Another factor that favors Jacksonville is the injury bug. The Texans recently placed star pass-rusher J.J. Watt on injured reserve, but they also have other notable injuries. According to Elizabeth Conley of the Houston Chronicle, five players didn't make the trip across The Pond, including Tashaun Gipson, Will Fuller and Bradley Roby.

Gipson has started seven of Houston's eight games at safety, while Roby has started six at cornerback. Their absences don't bode well for a defense that ranks just 28th in pass defense (276.8 yards per game allowed).

The Texans are undermanned. Jacksonville has a bit of a home-country advantage. If the Jaguars don't win outright, they will likely lose by a narrow margin.

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

On paper, the matchup between the 1-6 New York Jets and the winless Miami Dolphins might be the most underwhelming of the gameweek. However, it's fascinating from one perspective. This game could go a long way toward determining who gets the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft.

While the Dolphins are trying to tank—and therefore intentionally putting a poor product on the field—the Jets have simply been bad. Yes, they missed starting quarterback Sam Darnold for three games, but outside of the Dallas Cowboys game, they have been bad with him in the lineup.

In fact, Darnold has been part of the problem. In his four starts, he has been sacked 15 times and has been responsible for nine turnovers. If he has another two or three turnovers Sunday, even the Dolphins will have a shot at besting the Jets.

The team that makes the fewest mistakes will likely win this one—and surprisingly, it might be Miami.

Though the Dolphins have a talent-starved roster, they have played a disciplined brand of football under head coach Brian Flores—unsurprising, given his background with the New England Patriots.

"There's a theme of discipline in this organization," tight end Durham Smythe said, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Miami has the fewest penalties in the NFL through eight weeks. If the Dolphins can get Ryan Fitzpatrick to avoid his own turnovers, they will have a good chance of pulling the home upset.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

In contrast to the Jets-Dolphins showdown, the matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants could be one of the most exciting of Week 9. Yes, Dallas (4-3) is far ahead of New York (2-6) in the standings, but the Giants offense has some real firepower.

This won't be the same team the Cowboys faced during their 35-17 win in Week 1. Daniel Jones is in at quarterback instead of Eli Manning, and Golden Tate is off suspension. With wideout Sterling Shepard clearing concussion protocol, the Giants should have a full arsenal for the first time this season.

Shepard and Tate have not played together during the regular season. Those two, plus running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Evan Engram, will make for a potent offense.

However, the Cowboys are fresh off the bye and ready to test New York's two biggest weaknesses: defense and pass protection.

Jones has already been sacked 21 times this season, and he has made numerous mistakes in recent weeks. Over his past three games, he's turned over the ball seven times.

Expect Dallas to control the tempo of the game on the ground—the Giants rank just 22nd in run defense—while pressuring Jones early and often. There could be some offensive back-and-forth early, but the Cowboys should pull away in the second half.