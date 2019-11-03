NFL Week 9 Live-Stream Schedule, TV Times and Coverage Map

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Week 9 kicked off with a bang. The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers clashed in an NFC West battle that was decided by just three points. Hopefully that was a tone-setter for another exciting week of NFL action.

The slate features some tremendous matchups. The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off in London, the New England Patriots will visit the Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys will wrap up the gameweek with a trip to take on the New York Giants.

If you're looking to follow all of Week 9, you're in luck. We're here to examine the remaining schedule, including broadcast and live-stream information. We will also dig into some of the latest buzz heading into football Sunday.

Week 9 Schedule, TV and Live Stream

Sunday, November 3

9:30 a.m. ET

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars: NFL Network

1 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers: CBS, CBS All Access

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins: CBS, CBS All Access

Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Tennessee Titans at Carolina Panthers: CBS, CBS All Access

Washington Redskins at Seattle Seahawks: Fox, Fox Sports Go

4:05 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders: Fox, Fox Sports Go

4:25 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Chargers: CBS, CBS All Access

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos: CBS, CBS All Access

8:20 p.m. ET

New England Patriot at Baltimore Ravens: NBC, NBC Sports

Monday, November 4 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants: ESPN, Watch ESPN

Adam Thielen Traveled to Kansas City

Minnesota Vikings wideout Adam Thielen missed Week 8's win over the Washington Redskins with a hamstring injury. While there's no guarantee that he will return Sunday, Thielen traveled with the team to Kansas City for the game against the Chiefs, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Thielen plans to test his hamstring before the game:

For fantasy fans, this means that it's worth checking in on Thielen's status before the 1 p.m. kickoff. For Vikings fans, this means that there's hope Thielen will play.

In seven games this season, Thielen has 27 catches for 391 yards and six touchdowns.

Mahomes Unlikely to Play

While Vikings fans can hold out hope that their injured star suits up Sunday afternoon, Chiefs fans aren't as fortunate. It's looking increasingly likely that quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) will remain out for another week.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs activated veteran quarterback Chad Henne ahead of Sunday's game:

This probably means that Matt Moore will start a second consecutive game, with Henne as the backup. To make room for the 10-year veteran, the Chiefs released rookie quarterback Kyle Shurmur.

Moore had a solid outing as Kansas City's starter against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8. He finished 24-of-36 for 267 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers.

N'Keal Harry Activated

The Patriots will head into M&T Bank Stadium with a new weapon at their disposal. New England has activated rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry for Week 9.

A first-round pick out of Arizona State, Harry was the second receiver taken in April's draft. He finished the 2018 season with 1,088 yards and nine touchdowns on 73 receptions. Though he was widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the draft, the Patriots know that Harry has a lot of development ahead.

"He's missed a lot of football, missed a lot of training camp, missed eight regular-season games," quarterback Tom Brady said, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. "So he's just got to try to work at it every day."

Though Harry may not have a significant offensive role in his debut, the Patriots will likely look to get him some real-game exposure against the league's 26th-ranked pass defense.