NASCAR at Texas 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

The next chapter in a captivating NASCAR Cup Series will play out on Sunday, as the 2019 season edges closer to a dramatic conclusion at the Texas Motor Speedway at Fort Worth.

The AAA Texas 500 will see some of the top contenders in the sport fight it out for their spot in the final four, with just two races left following Sunday's battle

After a dominant performance at Martinsville a week ago, Martin Truex Jr. secured his position in the winner-takes-all showdown in Miami on November 17. As things stand, it's Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Joey Logano who occupy the remaining top-four spots, although plenty can change over the course of the next two races.

Read on for all the viewing details needed ahead of the weekend's action, as well as ticket information and a preview of what's to come from Texas.

Schedule (ET)

Saturday, November 2

5:35 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

7:05 p.m. - Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

8:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 300

Sunday, November 3

3 p.m. - Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500

TV Info: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports App

Tickets: Stubhub

Round of 8 Standings

1. Martin Truex Jr. (4102)

2. Denny Hamlin (4082)

3. Kyle Busch (4075)

4. Joey Logano (4072)

5. Kevin Harvick (4058)

6. Ryan Blaney (4057)

7. Kyle Larson (4048)

8. Chase Elliott (4028)

Preview

A week ago, Truex Jr. was able to book his spot in the championship race for the third year in succession. He was sensational at Martinsville, laying down a statement to the rest of the field.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver led 464 of the 500 laps, the most any driver has done since Kyle Petty was at the front for 484 laps at Rockingham 25 years ago.

Here are the highlights from the previous outing:

The man himself posted the following after his brilliant display:

This weekend, the focus will be off Truex Jr., with the remaining seven playoff hopefuls each seeking to join the leader in the last four.

It's clear the competitors are feeling the pressure at this point in the season, too, as Hamlin and Logano were involved in a scuffle after the Martinsville showdown.

As NASCAR on NBC relayed, there was a confrontation between the two drivers in the pitlane:

Hamlin was asked about the altercation afterwards and even went as far as doing an impression of his rival:

"I think he didn't get me agitated enough," Hamlin said afterwards, per Jenny Fryer of the Associated Press (h/t USA Today). "So he said something and then pokes a little bit and then runs away trying to get me to come so he could hide behind his guys. He's just not that tough. And he won't stand face to face. That's just his style."

Going in to Sunday's race, Hamlin is second in the standings, with Logano in fourth, 10 points behind; Busch sits in third, three points ahead of Logano.

Kevin Harvick is the closest to the top four, but he has 12 points to make up on Logano in the last two Round of 8 races. He has an excellent record at Texas, too, with two wins since 2017, as well as two top-five finishes.

Ryan Blaney is a point behind Harvick, while Larson and Elliott will both need big weekends if they are to haul themselves back into serious contention.

Given his record at this track, Harvick should do enough to put himself on the podium. However, Hamlin appears to be finding form at the perfect time in the season, and after last week's pitlane spat, he'll be fired up to win on Sunday.

Prediction: 1. Hamlin, 2, Harvick, 3. Truex Jr.