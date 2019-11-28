TY Hilton out for Colts vs. Titans with Calf Injury, Considered Week-to-Week

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans after suffering a setback in his return from a calf injury.

According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic on Thursday, Hilton will be considered week-to-week moving forward.

Hilton has caught 35 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns on a 6-5 Colts team that is currently second in the AFC South.

The Florida International alum is one of the game's greatest deep threats when healthy, averaging 15.6 yards per reception for his career. He formed an excellent rapport with Andrew Luck and found good chemistry with Jacoby Brissett after Luck retired in August.

Hilton only missed four games because of injuries over the first seven seasons of his career, but he had already missed four in 2019 after a quad injury (one game) and his original calf ailment (three games).

The eighth-year wideout returned to the field from his calf injury on Nov. 21 against the Houston Texans, but he is now once again sidelined.



The Colts will be hard pressed to replace Hilton's skill set in the lineup, as he's the team's top pass-catcher and most explosive player.

However, Indianapolis isn't bereft of offensive talent: Zach Pascal has excelled with 23 receptions for 364 yards and four touchdowns, and tight end Jack Doyle has 304 yards and three touchdowns. Chester Rogers (16/179/two) should get more targets too.

The Colts could also use running back Nyheim Hines, who the team utilizes in a pass-game role, to help more through the air.

Under head coach Frank Reich, Indianapolis has done a phenomenal job of taking punches and getting back up. The Colts started 1-5 in 2018 but rebounded to finish 10-6. In 2019, Jacoby Brissett was made the team's starter just weeks before the season, and Indianapolis turned around to start 5-2.

Losing Hilton will be tough, but Reich and his staff are capable of keeping the Colts competitive in his absence.