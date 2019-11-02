Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

Don Wright/Associated Press

Injuries have affected the fantasy football landscape throughout the 2019 NFL season. From Alvin Kamara to Tyreek Hill, entries to the injury report have cause managers to alter their lineups on an almost weekly basis.

Going off the injury report from NFL.com, players like T.Y. Hilton, Chris Thompson, Delanie Walker, Benny Snell and Will Fuller have already been ruled out. Curtis Samuel, Julian Edelman, Adam Thielen and Demaryius Thomas are among those listed as questionable.

Here we will take a closer look at some of the players whose status is still undetermined. We will also run down the top options at each skill position, based on PPR scoring formats.

Quarterbacks

1. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

3. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

4. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

5. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

7. Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

9. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

10. Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

No surprise here, as Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been ruled out again with the foot injury that has plagued him since Week 2. What's noteworthy is that Newton's injury is not improving, and the quarterback is headed to see foot specialist Dr Robert Anderson.

"He's done everything he possibly can in his rehab process to get his foot to 100 percent," general manager Marty Hurney said, per the team's official website. "Unfortunately, we haven't reached that point. The next step is for him to go see Dr Anderson and gather more information."

While this latest development has little bearing on Week 9 itself, it does mean that current Panthers starter Kyle Allen should remain a viable spot starter and streamer for the foreseeable future. If you're looking ahead toward Week 10—where quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz will be on bye—Allen could be an option.

Running Backs

1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

2. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

4. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

5. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets

6. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

7. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

9. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders

10. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks

James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is listed as doubtful with an AC joint injury. Fellow back Snell has also been ruled out.

This makes Jaylen Samuels a must-add if he's still available on your waiver wire. He has missed time after undergoing a knee scope, but he should be good to go against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

"I feel good," Samuels said, per Teresa Varley of the team's official website. "Ready to go this week. I am ready to do whatever they want me to do. I feel fine, 100 percent. I am just ready to go this week."

If you already have Samuels on your roster, don't hesitate to put him in the starting lineup. The Colts rank just 20th in run defense (111.3 yards per game allowed).

Wide Receivers

1. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

2. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

3. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions

5. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

6. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots

7. DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

9. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings

10. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen has been dealing with a hamstring injury since Week 7 and missed last week's win over the Washington Redskins. The good news for fantasy owners is that he appears to be close to returning.

"I feel good, I feel like it's progressed," Thielen said, per Eric Smith of the team's official website.

The bad news is that Thielen is still expected to be a game-time decision. According to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Thielen plans to test the hamstring before Minnesota's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fortunately, Minnesota plays in the early afternoon slot, so managers should have time to adjust their lineups if he cannot go. It still may be worth scooping up a player like Diontae Johnson, Demaryius Thomas or Cole Beasley off the waiver wire before Sunday as added insurance.

Tight Ends

1. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

4. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions

5. Evan Engram, New York Giants

6. Zach Ertz, Chicago Bears

7. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

8. Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts

9. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers

10. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans

Chris Herndon IV, TE, New York Jets

Due to a four-game suspension and then a hamstring injury, New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon IV has yet to play in 2019. Plenty of fantasy managers have stashed him, however, due to his production as a rookie in 2018.

Last season, Herndon caught 39 passes for 502 yards and four touchdowns. That isn't top-level production, but it does suggest that Herndon could be a viable fantasy starter when he's in the lineup.

Unfortunately, he doesn't appear likely to be in the lineup this week, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post:

Don't hold out hope for Herndon in Week 9. If you're scouring the waiver wire, target a player like Darren Fells or Jonnu Smith instead.