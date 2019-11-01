Fantasy Alert: 49ers' George Kittle's Knee Injury Reportedly Minor

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 1, 2019

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 31: Tight end George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers completes a reception in the first quarter over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers and fantasy players with George Kittle on their roster can reportedly breathe a sigh of relief regarding the star tight end's knee injury. 

A source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Kittle's "knee is good" after running into the helmet of Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones in the first quarter of Thursday's game. 

Kittle was taken to the medical tent on the sidelines to be examined, but he appeared healthy upon returning to the game during San Francisco's second possession. The Pro Bowler caught two passes for 37 yards on the drive, including a 30-yard touchdown that tied the score at seven. 

As the game went on, the 49ers turned to backup tight end Ross Dwelley, and Kittle remained on the sidelines. The 26-year-old played just 69 percent of the offensive snaps, his second-lowest total of the season. 

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after San Francisco's 28-25 win that Kittle entered the game with a groin injury that limited him in recent weeks, and he also injured his ankle against the Cardinals. 

The 49ers (8-0) will certainly hope for Kittle to make a swift recovery as they host the Seattle Seahawks (6-2) in a crucial NFC West showdown next week on Monday Night Football

Kittle leads San Francisco with 57 targets, 46 receptions, 541 receiving yards and is tied for the team lead with two touchdown catches. 

