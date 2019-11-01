Ex-Ravens RB Alex Collins Suspended 3 Games for March Arrest

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Free-agent running back Alex Collins has been suspended by the NFL following his arrest on charges of drug and firearm possession in March.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Collins will receive a three-game suspension.

Collins was arrested in Baltimore and charged with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a handgun in a vehicle.

The running back, who spent the past two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, was waived by the team immediately after his arrest. He crashed his car roughly one mile from their facility, and officers found him asleep in the driver's seat.

Police found a glass jar that contained approximately five ounces of marijuana and a handgun when they searched the vehicle.

In July, Collins announced on Instagram he had undergone surgery to repair a broken leg (h/t NFL.com's Jeremy Bregman).

Rapoport noted Collins could be medically cleared for football activities next week. If he signs with a team soon, there's a chance he would be able to play before the end of the regular season.

Collins was drafted in the fifth round by the Seattle Seahawks in 2016. He signed with Baltimore the following year after the Seahawks waived him. The 25-year-old had 1,160 yards from scrimmage in 2017 and set a career high with eight total touchdowns in 10 games last season.