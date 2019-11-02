Matt Miller's Scouting Notebook: Can the New York Jets Survive Their Last Week?

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Jamal Adams is upset. Le'Veon Bell and Robby Anderson are understanding. General manager Joe Douglas is putting out fires, while owner Chris Johnson wonders if his team will show up each week, and head coach Adam Gase is busy throwing everyone under the bus when it comes to the trade deadline or the team's handling of Kelechi Osemele's injury.

All that equals an eventful week for the New York Jets.

For any team, this would add up to a lot of potential conflicts that can tear apart a locker room and an organization. It doesn't help when said team is struggling to win ballgames and has put out a 1-6 record while watching 22-year-old franchise quarterback Sam Darnold miss time with mono and throw seven interceptions in his last two contests.

A first-year head coach (Gase) and a first-time general manager (Douglas) who go back years as friends should be able to handle this, but the optics are bad when the team's best player is upset and takes to Twitter after rumors emerged that he was being shopped (or discussed, depending on whose side you take in this) at Tuesday's trade deadline.

Surely this type of attention away from the field could fracture this team; and yet, sources both inside the Jets' football operations and league insiders watching from afar don't think it will. And the reason is the strength and leadership of Douglas.

Adams has a right to be upset—there is no doubting that—but sources who asked to not be named because of the sensitive nature of the locker room said: "The great thing about Jamal is that when you get to the football stuff, he's great. ALL he wants to do is play and win. He'll be dialed in [this week]."

And that's the feeling everyone asked has about this team—Douglas is strong enough to right and guide the ship. Even if that means firing Gase after the season. Even if that means answering the phone when teams called about his two best players in Adams and Bell. One of Douglas' longtime confidants told me: "Joe is going to do things his way, but there's a reason he's one of the most respected executives in the league and was the top name on every GM hot list. Players trust him and believe in him."

The Jets are a young team, and a leader does need to emerge. Maybe that's Adams, who one source with knowledge of the team said "is fiery on and off the field—you can't love him for it on Sunday and hate him for it on Monday." Maybe this is Darnold's moment to take the reins and step forward to rally the troops for what looks like a winnable second half of the schedule.

Those looking for this to tear apart the Jets will be disappointed. No one inside the locker room or front offices is ready to throw fuel on the fire or give up. If anything, the Jets sound galvanized and ready to roll as a team.

The Scout's Report

—Oklahoma State star wide receiver Tylan Wallace suffered a knee injury that was discovered Friday to be an ACL tear. Wallace has fans in the scouting community, but there are questions about his speed and ability to separate from NFL defenders.

A true junior, Wallace could have benefited greatly from finishing the remainder of the season if he's considering a move to the NFL draft. A knee injury that keeps him out for any extended time will eliminate those chances to improve his stock at the NFL Scouting Combine.

—Andy Dalton has been benched by the Cincinnati Bengals in favor of rookie quarterback Ryan Finley as the team attempts to see if it has a long-term answer in the fourth-rounder from North Carolina State. But what does this mean for Dalton, who is under contract through the 2020 campaign?

Dalton is not expected to be a Bengal next season—either by trade or a release from his contract—and will be an appealing target for teams without the draft picks or draft positioning to acquire a rookie in the 2020 draft. That means the Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos and even a team like the New Orleans Saints, who could be without Teddy Bridgewater if he leaves in free agency.

—How did the trade deadline end with the Cleveland Browns not landing offensive tackle Trent Williams? Said one source within the Browns' front office: "[GM John] Dorsey was pissed. I think it got to the point where even if [Washington] called, we would have said 'no' out of principle." Some background: Dorsey was trying for months to land the Redskins' left tackle throughout his holdout from the team. Washington refused to take calls on Williams until right before the trade deadline. Dorsey, and other general managers, apparently didn't take kindly to the strategy.

The Mock Draft

1. MIAMI—QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

2. CINCINNATI—EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State

3. WASHINGTON—WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

4. ATLANTA—CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

5. NEW YORK JETS—OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

6. NEW YORK GIANTS—LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

7. DENVER— OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

8. CLEVELAND—OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

9. TAMPA BAY—QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

10. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS—QB Joe Burrow, LSU

11. ARIZONA—WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

12. OAKLAND—WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

13. MIAMI (f/Steelers)—EDGE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

14. OAKLAND (f/Bears)—LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

15. PHILADELPHIA—CB CJ Henderson, Florida

16. JACKSONVILLE—OT Austin Jackson, USC

17. TENNESSEE—QB Jordan Love, Utah State

18. DETROIT—DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

19. CAROLINA—S Grant Delpit, LSU

20. JACKSONVILLE (f/Rams)—EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

21. DALLAS—DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

22. MIAMI (f/Texans)—IOL Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

23. KANSAS CITY—LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

24. MINNESOTA—CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

25. BUFFALO—WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

26. INDIANAPOLIS—EDGE Terrell Lewis, Alabama

27. SEATTLE—CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

28. NEW ORLEANS—CB Paulson Adebo, Stanford

29. BALTIMORE—EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

30. GREEN BAY—WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

31. NEW ENGLAND—DL Marvin Wilson, FSU

32. SAN FRANCISCO—WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan

Parting Shots

6. Game of the Week

It used to be called The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. Even if that name is gone, the Georgia-Florida game at TIAA Bank Field is guaranteed to be a good one.

Jake Fromm against the Gators defense. Left tackle Andrew Thomas against Florida's Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga. Young quarterback Kyle Trask getting tested by an elite Bulldogs secondary. This one will be good.

In a weekend without a ton of top-end games, this rivalry will offer great scouting opportunities.

5. Stock Down

At one time it looked like TCU offensive tackle Lucas Niang might push into the upper ranks of the 2020 class at his position, but that was before the season began. Niang, who has a big frame at 340 pounds, doesn't show the quickness or recovery athleticism to be a left tackle at the NFL level. A move to guard might be in play thanks to his strength, but Niang isn't showing the talent to be an early draft pick.

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

4. Stock Up

The Big 12 isn't known for great defensive play, but that might change with the performance up front by Ross Blacklock of TCU.

A redshirt junior defensive tackle, Blacklock missed all of 2018 with an Achilles tear but used that time to get into better shape and work on his game. It's showing this year. Blacklock flashes talent that makes you think he could be a first-rounder. He's not a lock to come out at this time, but if he does, his stock has a chance to really rise outside of the top 50, where he is now.

3. Sleeper of the Week

Thanks to Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy for this one. Houston left tackle Josh Jones has been impressive this season, showing a quickness and an athleticism that looks NFL-starter level. Jones, a 6'7", 310-pounder who has a lean build that is prototypical for the left side, has a chance to rise over the next several months. If he gets a chance to shine in the Senior Bowl against better defensive prospects than he sees at Houston, Jones could have a Tytus Howard-like move.

