Daily Fantasy Football Week 9: Top Picks, Lineup Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel

Week 9 may finally feature Le'Veon Bell's breakout performance in a New York Jets uniform.

Bell has managed 349 yards and a single score in his first seven games with the AFC side, but his fate could change against the Miami Dolphins.

The winless side has conceded more than 100 rushing yards to six of its seven opponents this year, and if that trend extends into Sunday, Bell may be one of the top daily fantasy players.

A few other notable names, like Mike Evans, could be go-to selections because of favorable matchups versus defenses with lackluster statistics.

Top Daily Fantasy Plays

Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit

Value: DraftKings: $6,800; FanDuel: $7,900

In Week 8, Matthew Stafford eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark with his second straight 300-yard performance.

Over the past two games, the Detroit Lions quarterback totaled 706 passing yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. That run of high production could continue in Week 9's road trip to face the Oakland Raiders, who has conceded the second-most passing touchdowns in the NFL with 19.

The Raiders secondary has not done a good job of turning over opposing signal-callers, either, as it picked off a trio of passes. Stafford only has four picks in seven games.

The 31-year-old combined well with Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay in Weeks 7 and 8, and both wide receivers could be value plays if you choose to stack your lineup. Stafford could also find success with T.J. Hockenson since Jon Gruden's team lets up the second-most touchdowns to tight ends.

Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

Value: DraftKings: $7,700; FanDuel: $7,000

If there were ever a week to trust Bell, this is it.

Miami conceded 1,123 rushing yards, the third-most in the league, over seven games, which is the highest total for franchises that have already been on bye weeks.

On Monday, the Dolphins were gashed for 145 yards on 23 carries by the Pittsburgh Steelers' James Conner. That is a positive sign for Bell, who picked up 23 yards on eight carries in Week 8's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Even though his rushing totals have not been great, the former Steelers running back earned 14 or more carries in all but one of his starts. The 27-year-old also has 32 receptions on 42 targets, so he should have a high usage rate in both facets of the offense.

If he continues to get 15-20 touches, Bell should be due for a 100-yard rushing game, and if he gets it against Miami, it could open up a run of impressive showings with the New York Giants and Washington next on the schedule.

Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay

Value: DraftKings: $7,200; FanDuel: $8,100

Some wide receivers may have trouble backing up a 196-yard game, but Mike Evans is poised for another triple-digit showing against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks have let up the third-most passing yards behind the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans, and they conceded more than 400 yards through the air in three of their past four contests.

In Evans and Chris Godwin, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a pair of wideouts that could spread Seattle thin yet again.

Since his no-catch game versus the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, Evans has 20 receptions on 29 targets from Jameis Winston.

On three occasions, the 26-year-old has been thrown to 12 or more times, and he has a pair of multi-score games. All of those numbers suggest Evans will continue the tear that began in Week 6 in London versus the Carolina Panthers.

If your lineup allows, a combination start of Tampa Bay's top two receivers may be a favorable play, but Godwin carries a higher value than Evans for Week 9.

Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

Value: DraftKings: $6,000; FanDuel: $6,400

A matchup with the Green Bay Packers defense does not seem great on paper, but it has allowed five scores to tight ends.

That could set up Hunter Henry for success as the Los Angeles Chargers attempt to win two games in a row against NFC North foes.

Since returning in Week 6, Henry has 18 catches on 23 targets for 244 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The one concern, as it is with most players at the position, is finding the end zone on a consistent basis.

Los Angeles averaged 16.75 points in its past four games, but Henry's usage rate combined with Green Bay's struggles against tight ends make him one of the best options in Week 9.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.