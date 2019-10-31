Week 9 NFL Picks: Spread Advice, Best Odds and Full Game Predictions

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Two NFL teams are still undefeated through eight gameweeks. Is it possible that changes in Week 9?

The New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers are both in action as they look to continue their unbeaten starts. The 49ers kick off Week 9 with a Thursday night road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, while the Patriots have a challenging road game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

That New England-Baltimore contest has the potential to be one of the best games of the season, with both teams first in their respective divisions, not to mention they have been two of the top teams in the league this year.

Here's everything you need to know for Week 9 of the NFL season, including the schedule, odds, predictions and the best games to bet on.

Week 9 Odds, Picks

San Francisco (-10) at Arizona; Over/Under 43 points

Houston (-1.5) vs. Jacksonville in London; O/U 46.5

Washington at Buffalo (-9.5); O/U 37

Tennessee at Carolina (-3.5); O/U 42

Chicago at Philadelphia (-4.5); O/U 42.5

Minnesota at Kansas City (no line)

N.Y. Jets (-3) at Miami; O/U 41.5

Indianapolis (-1) at Pittsburgh; O/U 42.5

Detroit at Oakland (-2); O/U 50.5

Tampa Bay at Seattle (-6); O/U 51

Cleveland (-3.5) at Denver; O/U 39

Green Bay (-3.5) at L.A. Chargers; O/U 47.5

New England (-3) at Baltimore; O/U 45

Dallas (-7.5) at N.Y. Giants; O/U 48

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.



Top Week 9 Bets

Detroit (+2) over Oakland

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions needed a bounce-back win in Week 8 after they had lost three consecutive games, and that's what they got when they defeated the New York Giants 31-26. Now, Detroit is in good position for its first winning streak since Weeks 2-3.

With running back Kerryon Johnson injured, the Lions will likely rely on their passing attack again this week. And that's a good thing, as Detroit ranks fifth in the NFL with 282.7 yards through the air per game this season.

The Oakland Raiders are going to play a competitive game, but they won't snap their two-game losing skid. Expect Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to throw for multiple touchdowns and put Detroit in position to notch an upset win on the road Sunday.

Seattle (-6) over Tampa Bay

John Amis/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is having a remarkable season and is a major reason for his team's 6-2 start. At the midpoint of their season, Wilson has passed for 2,127 yards, 17 touchdowns and one interception.

In Week 9, Wilson is poised for a big showing. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 31st in the league in passing defense, allowing 285.9 yards through the air per game. And they are going to have trouble stopping all of the Seahawks' weapons, which includes Wilson leading the way.

Seattle is shaping up to be one of the best teams in not only the NFC but also the NFL. This should be a one-sided game in favor of the Seahawks, who will have no trouble winning by more than six points.

Green Bay (-3.5) over L.A. Chargers

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Considering how well the Green Bay Packers have played over the first eight gameweeks of the season, it's surprising to see the line for this game so low. Green Bay is 7-1, with its only loss coming against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.

The Packers have won four straight games, which includes a pair of quality road victories over the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, teams that are in first in their respective divisions. On Sunday, Green Bay is facing the Los Angeles Chargers, who are 3-5.

L.A. may have a strong secondary, but it's going to have a challenge trying to stop Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the Packers offense, which could include returning wide receiver Davante Adams. Green Bay should cruise to another victory and handily win by at least four points.