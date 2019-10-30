Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Flex, PPR Advice for Fringe Fantasy Football Stars

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Fantasy football leagues are getting closer to the end of their regular seasons, and that means the margin for error in lineup decisions is getting smaller.

These next few weeks will be crucial for owners who are either trying to hold on to a playoff spot in their league or break through into one in enough time. The key to that could be choosing the right players to insert into their lineup and exploiting the right matchups in the right weeks.

Entering Week 9, here's our advice on some fringe flex players, including which ones should be in your lineup this week and which ones should hit the bench.

Running Back

Start 'Em: Philadelphia Eagles RB Jordan Howard vs. Chicago Bears

A revenge game and an injury to Miles Sanders makes Jordan Howard a must-start at either running back or in the flex spot this week.

Howard played for the Bears from 2016-18, but he was traded to the Eagles in March for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick. So, there should be some extra motivation for the 24-year-old as he takes on many of his former teammates.

Sanders suffered a shoulder injury in the Eagles' win over the Bills on Sunday, so it's possible he could either not play or be limited this week. That would upgrade Howard from being a good play to a great one for fantasy owners.

Plus, the Indiana product is coming off his one of his best showings of the year, when he rushed for a season-high 96 yards and a touchdown against Buffalo. Expect him to keep it going and get back into the end zone again this week.

Sit 'Em: Washington Redskins RB Adrian Peterson at Buffalo Bills

Speaking of that Bills defense, it's going to need a bounce-back performance after last week's 31-13 loss to the Eagles. And what better way to do that than a matchup against the Redskins?

Adrian Peterson has been the clear top back in Washington's offense since head coach Jay Gruden was fired heading into Week 6. He's averaged 19 carries over the last three games while amassing 275 total yards on the ground over that stretch.

However, the 34-year-old's only touchdown of the season came back in Week 2 against the Cowboys. And it may be difficult for him to find a way back in the end zone this week.

The Redskins are likely to be playing from behind, so it's possible they won't be running the ball too much once they get into that position. There are better fantasy options out there than Peterson this week, so only start him if there are no good potential plays on the waiver wire or your bench.

Wide Receiver

Start 'Em: Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

DK Metcalf may have had only three receptions for 13 yards last week, but the important thing was that he scored two touchdowns in the Seahawks' road win over the Falcons.

This week, it's likely the 21-year-old finds the end zone again, and it's quite possible he'll rack up some more yardage, too. Seattle is hosting Tampa Bay, which has the second-worst pass defense in the NFL at 285.9 yards allowed per game.

Metcalf continues to be heavily targeted by Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, as the rookie receiver has had at least five passes come his way in each of the last three weeks. However, he still hasn't recorded more than four receptions in a game this season.

There's a strong chance that changes this week, as Metcalf should have no trouble getting open and making catches against the Buccaneers' secondary.

Sit 'Em: Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins vs. Minnesota Vikings

Sammy Watkins had a fairly quiet return from injury last week, with five receptions for 45 yards. Part of that could be attributed to the fact backup Matt Moore was at quarterback for the Chiefs, not NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

It's still uncertain whether Mahomes could return from a knee injury this week against the Vikings. If he does, then it could perhaps lead to better results for Watkins.

But still don't expect much from the 26-year-old receiver. Tyreek Hill has been back in Kansas City's lineup the past three weeks, and that will continue to take away some opportunities from Watkins.

Watkins hasn't scored a touchdown since he got into the end zone three times in Week 1, which was also the last time he had more than six receptions or more than 64 yards in a game. Because of his inconsistent play and Mahomes' health, it's best to leave the Clemson product on the bench again this week.

Tight End

Start 'Em: Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson at Oakland Raiders

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

T.J. Hockenson hasn't done much since his NFL debut in Week 1, when he had 131 yards and a touchdown. Since then, he hasn't had more than four receptions in a game or more than 32 yards, and his only touchdown was in Week 4.

But this could be the week the rookie tight end has a showing similar to his big Week 1 performance.

Hockenson had a season-low one target last week—which he turned into a 21-yard catch—but that's an outlier, as he had 11 targets over the previous two games. He should get some looks against the Raiders, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to tight ends in the NFL.

It's been a risk for owners to put the 22-year-old into their fantasy lineup this season, but this is one of the better matchups he'll have this year. Make sure to capitalize and give him another chance.

Sit 'Em: Green Bay Packers TE Jimmy Graham at Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers may be 3-5, but their secondary is having a strong season. They rank sixth in the NFL in passing defense at 217.4 yards allowed per game.

It's possible the Packers have one of the stronger showings against that unit, but that'll be because quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having a great season and top wide receiver Davante Adams could be back in Green Bay's lineup. And that's not a good thing for Jimmy Graham's fantasy owners.

Despite Adams missing the last four games, Graham only had more than three receptions in one of those contests. In the other three, he had a total of eight catches for 78 yards and no touchdowns.

This isn't a matchup that will help the 32-year-old have a strong showing, so find a better tight end option on the waiver wire this week.