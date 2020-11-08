    Texans RB Duke Johnson's Updated Fantasy Outlook After David Johnson's Injury

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2020

    Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
    Sam Craft/Associated Press

    Houston Texans running back David Johnson left Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a concussion.

    Johnson went down early in the first half and was replaced by Duke Johnson. He had two carries for 16 yards before exiting.  

    In his first season with the Texans, Johnson has been healthy throughout the first eight weeks of the season. Duke Johnson appears likely to get the lion's share of the carries moving forward, though Buddy Howell could get into the mix.

    Johnson has been a third-down back throughout his career, never getting a chance to serve as the lead rusher. Acquired last offseason, many expected Johnson to take over the lead role in the Texans backfield but he lost the job to Carlos Hyde. 

    With Howell almost completely absent from the field this season, Johnson should get a chance to step in this week and get a possible start if David Johnson can't pass concussion protocol. 

    Duke Johnson would be a RB2 for Week 10. 

