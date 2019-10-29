NFL Trade Deadline 2019: Twitter Reacts to Trades, Fails, Surprises, Non-Deals

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The frenzy is over as the NFL's trade deadline passed at 4 p.m., capping off a busy Tuesday as teams across the league attempted to finalize deals at the 11th hour.

In general, the NFL trade market is tame compared to its equivalents in the NBA and MLB.

This year could've signaled a shift as general managers become more amenable to long-term team-building approaches. The winless Miami Dolphins have already turned Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills and Minkah Fitzpatrick into multiple draft picks of high value.

Fans couldn't afford to leave their computers for too long Tuesday, lest they miss the latest rumors.

Even though it didn't amount to much, no team created more buzz than the New York Jets.

At 1-6, the Jets are almost certainly looking at a ninth straight year without playoff football. The team had high expectations in the offseason when it signed Le'Veon Bell and C.J. Mosley. Only months later, New York was ready for a reshuffle.

Leonard Williams already switched locker rooms, going from the Jets to the New York Giants.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Jets would consider offers for Jamal Adams, while the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta reported Bell was on the trade block too. Rapoport added Robby Anderson to the list of players getting outside interest.

In terms of public perception, no team had a worse deadline day than the Jets.

Trent Williams and A.J. Green were two of the biggest trade dominoes entering Tuesday. They had remained with the current teams despite common sense pointing to a change of scenery. Williams' relationship with the Washington Redskins appears to have reached a point of no return, while Green is a free agent in the offseason.

The Redskins and Cincinnati Bengals stood to net a solid return yet stood pat at the deadline.

Washington particularly was met with harsh criticism for its handing of Williams' situation.

Aqib Talib was the only player who moved Tuesday. The Miami Dolphins confirmed they swapped undisclosed draft picks with the Los Angeles Rams to acquire Talib, who went on injured reserve earlier this month.

The Dolphins found another way to further their rebuild.

Given the rumors that were making the rounds, the tangible results of deadline day were underwhelming for some.

The NFL's trade season as a whole delivered, though. Fitzpatrick, Jalen Ramsey, Mohamed Sanu, Emmanuel Sanders and Marcus Peters all have the potential to impact the playoff race in the second half of the year.

As much as the landscape might be changing across the league, NFL front offices remain pretty conservative right at the deadline.