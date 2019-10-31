Fantasy Football Week 9: Tips, Trade Value Rankings for Top 100 Players

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Whether you have fantasy players who tricked you with high upside they haven't reached or who are treating you with surprising production, your team probably could be improved with a few well-executed trades. After all, complacent teams are losing teams.

So with that in mind, we present the weekly trade value chart, a guide for you as you navigate the murky trade waters. As always, your league rules and specific roster needs dictate the value of specific players. This is simply a guide using a PPR baseline. May the fantasy points be with you!

Trade Value: Untouchable

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

Trade Value: 12

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Trade Value: 11

4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

5. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

6. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

7. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

8. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

9. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trade Value: 10

10. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

11. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

12. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

13. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

14. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

15. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

16. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

17. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

18. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Trade Value: 9

19. David Johnson RB, Arizona Cardinals

20. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders

21. Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers

22. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

23. Mark Ingram II, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Trade Value: 8

24. DJ Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

25. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

26. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

27. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

28. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

29. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

30. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

31. Austin Hooper, TE, Atlanta Falcons

32. Darren Waller, TE, Oakland Raiders

Trade Value: 7

33. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos

34. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

35. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

36. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

37. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts

38. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

39. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

40. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

41. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

Trade Value: 6

42. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

43. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

44. Tyrell Williams, WR, Oakland Raiders

45. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

46. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

47. John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills

48. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

49. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

50. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

51. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

52. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

Trade Value: 5

53. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

54. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

55. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

56. James White, RB, New England Patriots

57. Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

58. Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers

59. Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos

60. Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots

61. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

62. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

63. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

64. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

65. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

66. Carlos Hyde, RB, Houston Texans

67. Frank Gore, RB, Buffalo Bills

Trade Value: 4

68. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

69. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington

70. Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants

71. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

72. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

73. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

74. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

75. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

76. Matt Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions

77. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Trade Value: 3

78. LeSean McCoy, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

79. Chris Thompson, RB, Washington

80. Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers

81. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

82. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

83. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

84. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, San Francisco 49ers

85. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

86. Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers

87. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

88. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

89. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants

Trade Value: 2

90. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

91. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

92. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

93. Darren Fells, TE, Houston Texans

94. Greg Olsen, TE, Carolina Panthers

95. Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys

96. Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Rams

97. Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington

98. Derrius Guice, RB, Washington

99. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

100. Duke Johnson, RB, Houston Texans

Sell High: Courtland Sutton

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

This recommendation isn't so much about Courtland Sutton as a player as it is about his new quarterback, Brandon Allen, who has never thrown an NFL pass but is now likely the team's starting quarterback for the foreseeable future as Joe Flacco recovers from a herniated disc in his neck that could keep him out of action for up to six weeks.

And if Allen struggles in Flacco's stead? The next two options are rookies: Drew Lock and Brett Rypien, who is on the practice squad. Yikes.

While Flacco won't win any awards for his play this year, his connection with Sutton had the second-year receiver positing solid numbers. After catching 42 passes for 704 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games as a rookie, Sutton has notched 39 catches for 636 yards and three scores this season, emerging as a solid WR2 for fantasy players.

But Denver's ongoing quarterback carousel threatens to derail that production.

The counter-argument here would be that Sutton is going to see even more targets with Emmanuel Sanders now a San Francisco 49er. And until we see what type of connection he has with Allen, some folks may feel ditching him is hasty.

But there's a reason Allen has never thrown an NFL pass despite being drafted in 2016—odds are, he isn't good. This becomes a moot point if reports emerge that Flacco will only miss Week 9 action and return after the Week 10 bye. So perhaps some folks will want to wait before cutting ties.

But you may also miss your window to get max value for Sutton in that case. It's a tough call, but now remains a solid time to move off Sutton at what may be the pinnacle of his value this season.

Buy Low: Le'Veon Bell

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell has been a disappointment this season, averaging 13.9 fantasy points per week in PPR leagues. He's the No. 19 running back in fantasy, and after two straight meh performances, he's trending down.

But while his value has declined, his upside remains incredibly high. Consider his upcoming schedule.

Week 9: Miami Dolphins (28.5 fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs per week, last in the NFL).

Week 10: New York Giants (23.2 fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs per week, 20th in the NFL).

Week 11: Washington (24.5 fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs per week, 27th in the NFL).

Week 12: Oakland Raiders (21.2 fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs per week, 15th in the NFL

Week 13: Cincinnati Bengals (28.4 fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs per week, 31st in the NFL).

Week 14: Dolphins.

That's about as appealing a six-week stretch as you can possibly get. And after his previous two duds, Bell owners might be convinced to sell. Remember, Bell had five straight outings of double-digit points to start the season.

He may be a low-end RB2 at the moment, but don't be surprised if he's firmly in the RB1 tier by the end of this six-game run. It's hard to get better matchups than the ones he will be facing.

Hold: Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

In the Philadelphia Eagles' four wins this season, they have rushed for 150.2 yards per game. In their four losses, that number drops to 99.7 rushing yards per contest. It's pretty clear that Philly's road to success is establishing the run game, at least in some capacity.

The Eagles wore out the Buffalo Bills' solid defense in Week 8, and Howard and Sanders were the beneficiaries. Howard rushed 23 times for 96 yards and a score, bruising the Bills up the middle, while Sanders rushed three times for 74 yards and a score, adding three receptions for another 44 yards.

"It's really our recipe," quarterback Carson Wentz said of a game plan that saw the Eagles run the ball 17 more times than they threw it against the Bills, per Zach Berman of The Athletic. "It's how we want to be. We want to be able to run the ball. We want to be able to establish the line of scrimmage. And we were able to do that today."

That doesn't mean the Eagles will suddenly shy away from the passing game. Wentz is very, very good. But it does mean the Eagles should be building an identity that includes running the football.

"We just want to establish the line of scrimmage," Wentz added. "The big guys up front that we have, that's one of their biggest strengths, establishing the line of scrimmage. And I think everything else that we do from the play-actions, the bootlegs, the nakeds, all of that stems from those guys controlling the line of scrimmage."

In the process, the duo of Howard and Sanders is slowly becoming the thunder-and-lightning combination they were expected to be coming into the season. Howard has looked great running between the tackles for the Eagles, and the Birds are 3-1 when he scores a rushing touchdown.

Sanders, meanwhile, has proved to be a big-play threat as both a runner and receiver, and while he hasn't managed double-digit carries in four straight games, he's far more likely to make plays as a receiver.

Howard remains the better option in fantasy as the preferred option between the tackles and at the goal line. But both players are slowly rounding into their roles for an Eagles team that surely is discovering it is simply better when it establishes a ground game and takes some of the pressure off of both Wentz and keeps a defense that has struggled this season off the field for longer stretches.

Hold on to both players if you have them. If the Eagles continue to emphasize the run game, both could have nice value in the second half of the season.

Notes: All fantasy point totals via ESPN leagues. Points against statistics via Yahoo Sports.