Week 9 NFL Picks: Full Lines, Best Odds, Spread Advice and Predictions

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

Though some NFL teams have separated themselves from the pack, we're still trying to gauge who the top contenders are, even into Week 9.

We could find some clarity in the coming days, as this week features several marquee matchups, highlighted by the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. We'll also get a matchup between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs, and one between the Indianapolis Colts and the suddenly competitive Pittsburgh Steelers.

Of the 14 games in Week 9, only the Vikings-Chiefs tilt remains without a line at Caesars Sportsbook. This is because the Chiefs have yet to determine whether quarterback Patrick Mahomes will make his return from a knee injury.

"I leave that up to the docs as far as that goes," head coach Andy Reid said, per Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

How might these big matchups unfold this week? We'll make predictions for every game and examine the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars.

NFL Week 9, Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

San Francisco 49ers (-9.5, 43 O/U) at Arizona Cardinals: San Francisco 38-22

Houston Texans (-2, 47 O/U) at Jacksonville Jaguars: Houston 26-22

Chicago Bears (+5.5, 43.5 O/U) at Philadelphia Eagles: Philadelphia 22-18

Indianapolis Colts (-1, 43.5 O/U) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Indianapolis 25-22

New York Jets (-3.5, 40 O/U) at Miami Dolphins: New York 18-16

Minnesota Vikings (no line) at Kansas City Chiefs: Minnesota 28-22

Tennessee Titans (+3.5, 41 O/U) at Carolina Panthers: Carolina 27-21

Washington Redskins (+9.5, 37 O/U) at Buffalo Bills: Buffalo 23-13

Detroit Lions (+2, 50.5 O/U) at Oakland Raiders: Oakland 30-27

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6.5, 52.5) at Seattle Seahawks: Seattle 30-23

Cleveland Browns (-3, 39 O/U) at Denver Broncos: Cleveland 21-14

Green Bay Packers (-3, 46.5 O/U) at Los Angeles Chargers: Green Bay 27-20

New England Patriots (-3.5, 44.5 O/U) at Baltimore Ravens: New England 22-21

Dallas Cowboys (-7, 48 O/U) at New York Giants: Dallas 31-21

Odds, Over/Under Advice

Week 9 is shaping up to be a tricky one, as nine lines are currently less than a touchdown. In many of these games, injuries are going to play a factor.

The Colts vs. Steelers matchup could hinge on the health of the Pittsburgh backfield. Right now, that isn't looking too good. Starting back James Conner is dealing with an AC joint sprain, while backups Benny Snell Jr. and Jaylen Samuels are both dealing with injuries of their own.

If the line stays at just one or two points, the Colts will be the smart pick there.

The Denver Broncos are also dealing with a significant injury, as starting quarterback Joe Flacco is out with a neck issue. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, that injury could keep Flacco out for the next five or six weeks:

This leaves the Broncos with the prospect of starting Brandon Allen in Week 9. Allen has never taken an NFL snap and will be going up against a Cleveland Browns defense that features the likes of Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon and Denzel Ward.

Even with Cleveland's offensive inconsistencies, a line of just three points is enticing. The Browns have a rising star in running back Nick Chubb, while the Broncos rank just 19th in run defense.

Another line to love here is the 9.5-point spread between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals have been competitive with Kyler Murray at quarterback, but the 49ers have been dominating defensively. Arizona managed just nine points against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8. San Francisco is allowing just 11 points per game.

The question for the 49ers is whether they can generate enough offense to win by 10 points. Against the league's 29th-ranked scoring defense, they should.

As far as over/unders go, three stand out.

The Browns and Broncos game has a low over/under of only 39 points. With Flacco out, however, and the Browns incapable of producing any sort of offensive rhythm, the under seems like the safe pick.

The same can be said for the New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins contest. Sam Darnold and Ryan Fitzpatrick have combined for 17 turnovers in 10 games this season. The game in South Beach could be a slogfest that comes down to whichever team screws up the least. That could result in a handful of fluky scoring plays, but this one is more likely to be a low-scoring affair.

The Detroit Lions vs. Oakland Raiders matchup, on the other hand, could turn into a shootout. Detroit has the league's worst pass defense in terms of yardage (289.7 per game allowed), while Oakland is ranked 30th (285.3).

This could turn into a gun-slinging duel between Derek Carr and Matthew Stafford and one that easily tops the 50.5 over/under.