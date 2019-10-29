NFL Picks Week 9: Advice on Latest Vegas Odds and Spreads for Upcoming Schedule

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers capped off Week 8 with a victory over the winless Miami Dolphins. Monday night's game put the Dolphins one step closer to securing the No. 1 pick in next year's draft, and it also may have helped save the season for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have a much more daunting challenge ahead in Week 9, though, with the Indianapolis Colts coming to town.

Will Pittsburgh be able to make it three wins in a row? Will Miami continue its tank job against the one-win New York Jets. Here, we'll examine those games and more, along with the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars.

NFL Week 9, Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

San Francisco 49ers (-9.5, 43 O/U) at Arizona Cardinals: San Francisco 38-20

Houston Texans (-2.5, 47 O/U) at Jacksonville Jaguars: Houston 26-22

Chicago Bears (+5.5, 43.5 O/U) at Philadelphia Eagles: Philadelphia 22-18

Indianapolis Colts (-1.5, 43.5 O/U) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Indianapolis 25-22

New York Jets (-5.5, 40 O/U) at Miami Dolphins: New York 18-16

Minnesota Vikings (N/A) at Kansas City Chiefs: Minnesota 28-22

Tennessee Titans (+3.5, 41 O/U) at Carolina Panthers: Carolina 27-21

Washington Redskins (+9.5, 37 O/U) at Buffalo Bills: Buffalo 23-13

Detroit Lions (+2, 50 O/U) at Oakland Raiders: Oakland 28-23

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6.5, 52.5) at Seattle Seahawks: Seattle 30-23

Cleveland Browns (-2.5, 39.5 O/U) at Denver Broncos: Cleveland 18-13

Green Bay Packers (-3, 46.5 O/U) at Los Angeles Chargers: Green Bay 27-20

New England Patriots (-3.5, 44.5 O/U) at Baltimore Ravens: New England 22-21

Dallas Cowboys (-7, 48 O/U) at New York Giants: Dallas 31-21

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers

Over the past few weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers have gone from playing like one of the worst teams in football to a squad that can be a factor in the AFC North. They're not getting overwhelming play from quarterback Mason Rudolph, but the Oklahoma State product has been serviceable.

With a stout and opportunistic defense, however, serviceable quarterback play has been good enough. The Steelers have allowed an average of just 336.6 yards per game, 10th fewest in the NFL, and have produced 10 interceptions and seven forced fumbles.

This is precisely why Pittsburgh can keep it close against the Colts, who have made a habit out of winning close games this season. Picking the Steelers against the spread will be an enticing option if the line grows beyond a couple of points.

As things stand, the Colts are favored by just 1.5, and that's a margin they should be able to beat. They have a strong enough running game to test Pittsburgh's 15th-ranked run defense, and the Steelers are dealing with several injuries in their own backfield.

Head coach Mike Tomlin stated James Conner suffered an AC joint sprain against Miami, per ESPN's Brook Pryor. Benny Snell Jr. suffered a knee injury in the same contest, and Jaylen Samuels is still working his way back from arthroscopic knee surgery.

Expect these injuries to be enough of a factor to give Indianapolis the edge.

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Dolphins' have a legitimate chance to get their first win of the season this week. While the Jets haven't been quite as inept as Miami, they have lacked consistency on offense, which could be a problem on the road.

Miami was able to capitalize on some early Pittsburgh mistakes on Monday night to jump out to a 14-0 lead. With the turnover-prone Sam Darnold coming to town—he has eight interceptions and a lost fumble in four games—the Dolphins could do the same on Sunday.

New York may be without wide receiver Robby Anderson. He remains with the team as of this writing, but he is being shopped ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Of course, the Dolphins have their own turnover-prone quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has seven interceptions in four starts. Against an aggressive Gregg Williams defense, he could easily add to that total in Week 9.

This, along with an overall lack of talent on Miami's roster, makes it difficult to actually pick the Dolphins straight up. Still, expect them to play yet another close game that they simply fail to finish.

Washington Redskins at Buffalo Bills

While the two aforementioned games may be close, Sunday's matchup between the Washington Redskins and the Buffalo Bills likely won't be.

Buffalo will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, while the Redskins still don't know who will play quarterback. Case Keenum remains in concussion protocol.

This could be a big problem against a Bills defense that has allowed just 17.4 points and 194.4 passing yards per game this season. Washington averages just 84.8 rushing yards per game, so a lot of the offensive responsibility will rest on their quarterback.

If Keenum cannot go, that will likely be either Colt McCoy or rookie Dwayne Haskins.

The Bills don't have an explosive offense, but they should be able to get enough from their running game against the league's 28th-ranked run defense.

While this may not be a total blowout, Buffalo should be able to win by two scores.