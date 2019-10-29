NFL Week 9 Picks: Guide for Latest Vegas Odds and Winning Predictions

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Another week of the NFL season down, and two undefeated teams still remain.

The New England Patriots improved to 8-0 with a win over the Cleveland Browns, and now they'll turn their attention to a road matchup against the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. It could be one of their toughest contests this year.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers will play in the opening game of the week, when they travel to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

The 49ers improved to 7-0 on Sunday with their most impressive win of the season, as they routed the Carolina Panthers at home.

Here's a look at this week's full slate of games, along with odds, predictions and the top bets to consider.

Week 9 Odds, Picks

San Francisco (-9.5) at Arizona

Houston (-2.5) at Jacksonville

Washington at Buffalo (-9.5)

Tennessee at Carolina (-3.5)

Chicago at Philadelphia (-5.5)

Minnesota at Kansas City (no line)

N.Y. Jets (-5.5) at Miami

Indianapolis (-1.5) at Pittsburgh

Detroit at Oakland (-2)

Tampa Bay at Seattle (-6.5)

Cleveland (-2.5) at Denver

Green Bay (-3) at L.A. Chargers

New England (-3.5) at Baltimore

Dallas (-7) at N.Y. Giants

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.



Top Bets to Consider

San Francisco (-9.5) over Arizona

The 49ers are coming off their most impressive win this season, a 51-13 victory over the Panthers to improve to 7-0. It's the first time San Francisco has opened a year with seven consecutive wins since 1990.

Even though they are on short rest heading into the Thursday night matchup on the road, they should have no trouble beating the Cardinals by at least 10 points. San Francisco has proved it's one of the best teams in the NFL this season, led by its defense, which is allowing a league-best 224.4 yards per game.

The Cardinals' defense has been sputtering of late, and that's likely to continue against the 49ers. Expect San Francisco to take control early and cruise to another win to continue its undefeated start.

Chicago (+5.5) over Philadelphia

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Bears are having a rough stretch, and it's no sure thing that will end against the Eagles on Sunday. But they should at least play a close game against an inconsistent Philadelphia team, and this is a matchup that could come down to the finish.

After opening the season 3-1, Chicago has lost three straight games. Its most recent defeat may have been the most difficult, as Eddy Pineiro missed a 41-yard field-goal attempt in the final seconds of a 17-16 home loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

The Eagles beat the Bills at the weekend, but they had lost four of their six previous games.

With both them and the Bears in similar positions, this has the potential to be one of the closest games of the week. No matter which team wins, it will likely be by five or fewer points, so bet on the Bears to at least cover the spread in this one.

Green Bay (-3) over L.A. Chargers

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Packers are 7-1 and marching toward a spot in the playoffs. The Chargers are 3-5 and have mostly struggled this season. So, Green Bay should have no trouble winning this game by more than three points.

Led by veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Packers have won four straight games since their Week 4 loss to the Eagles, their only defeat so far this season.

The 35-year-old has been playing even better of late, as he's passed for eight touchdowns and no interceptions over Green Bay's last two wins over Oakland and Kansas City.

Don't expect the Packers' offense to slow down this week—and feel confident betting on them to win again.