NFL Trade Rumors: Roundup Buzz on Melvin Gordon, Roddy Anderson and More

Like Aubrey Graham's classmates in Degrassi, some NFL general managers procrastinate for longer than others. In the final hours of trading, after the league's more diligent managers already finished their roster moves, some deals for offensive game-changers are still nearing completion.

We already saw Mohamed Sanu Sr. traded to the New England Patriots and Kenyan Drake go to the Arizona Cardinals, but other offenses are subject to change in the waning trade window. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that, after holding out, helping lose a game and then helping win a game, Melvin Gordon III may find his lifestyle changing from Los Angeles sunshine to...Buffalo or Detroit.

As confirmed by Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Robby Anderson remains on display and available for the right price. And, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the Patriots, Bills and Green Bay Packers are all still in the market for receivers. Finally, the Washington professional football team claimed to have no interest in trading Trent Williams, but now, per Rapoport, they've changed course and attitude at the very last minute.

Melvin Gordon III

After holding out for four weeks while his backups ran amok on opposing defenses, Gordon returned and has been, outside of one run, unimpressive. Yet, teams may be nostalgic for the zoom and strength he showed on that one impressive run.

In four games, Gordon has two touchdowns and is averaging 2.6 yards per carry on 44 carries. The numbers and his play haven't been electrifying, so it's likely that Gordon's 2019 has done as much to hurt his trade stock as it has his contract leverage. Fowler linked the Bills and Lions, who have each had injury issues at the position, to Gordon, but it seems unlikely that a trade bears fruit unless the Los Angeles Chargers haggle down.

Buffalo is 5-2 and could use insurance in case the formerly injured Devin Singletary or 36-year-old Frank Gore get hurt, but you usually don't pay up for injury insurance when your current guys are playing well. Detroit just lost its bell-cow running back, Kerryon Johnson, for most of the year, but it would be surprising if it traded to improve now sooner rather than later. Gordon would be a great fit from a football standpoint, but the Lions traded Quandre Diggs for picks, so the team seems to be more concerned about the future than winning now.

Robby Anderson

Anderson is very fast, long and usually does a great job tracking the football. He is a deep-ball threat. If the New York Jets trade him, it better be for a haul because that is the exact ball that franchise quarterback Sam Darnold loves to throw.

In his last 10 games with Darnold, Anderson averaged 8.3 targets per game and 16.8 yards per reception. The duo's comfort with one another is high, as should be the Jets' asking price for the 26-year-old wideout.

Separately, Glazer reported that the Patriots, Bills and Packers are still in the market for a new receiver after Sanu and Emmanuel Sanders were taken snagged last week. With Josh Gordon on injured reserve, the Patriots lack a prototypical speedster on the outside. Anderson is 6'1" and can blaze, making him a perfect candidate to open up their offense.

The Bills, too, could use a fast, tall receiver so that John Brown isn't the only guy getting overthrown by Josh Allen's uncontrollable cannon. And, with injuries across their wide receiver room, the Packers could be tempted to make a play for a talented pass-catcher.

Trent Williams

Many teams need help along the offensive line. Many teams would have loved to trade for a top offensive lineman this season. Now that Washington has finally decided to change course and entertain offers for Williams, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports it's already been offered second-rounders.

Washington wants to wait for a first-round pick, but there's not much time left. Teams like the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals need talent up front, but Williams is 31 and hasn't played in eight games, so it's unclear that anyone will be desperate to fork up for him.