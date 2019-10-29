Pittsburgh Steelers Preserve Hope but Look Like Playoff Long Shots

Don Wright/Associated Press

All is not lost in the Steel City. It only felt that way when Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury, Mason Rudolph endured a scary concussion and the defense started slowly.

Then, the Miami Dolphins built an unexpected 14-0 lead Monday at Heinz Field. The wheels were about to come off with a season on the line...until they didn't.

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't relent and secured a 27-14 victory to keep from embarrassing themselves against the winless Dolphins in front of a national audience.

At 3-4 overall, the Steelers now reside in limbo. They're not bad enough to consider a full-scale rebuild but not good enough to really matter. Though Pittsburgh's upcoming schedule provides the slightest possibility of a surprise playoff run if things break in the team's favor.

Not much should be taken from Monday's performance. The Dolphins did everything to give the game away after a strong start. But a win is a win, and franchises can only beat those placed in from of them. That's exactly what the Steelers did; they took care of business.

The same mentality must continue as the Steelers navigate three different tiers during their final nine contests to maximize this season despite the obstacles already placed in their path.

The first tier is comprised of must-win scenarios. These fall into the same category as the Dolphins because the Steelers will expect to win. The season won't amount to much without victories in these meetings.

Pittsburgh still has four contests against competition with fewer wins so far this season.

A three-game stretch starting Nov.14 through Dec. 1 against the Cleveland Browns twice with the Cincinnati Bengals sandwiched in-between will likely determine the Steelers' overall direction. Obviously, the Bengals shouldn't be much of a concern after an 0-8 start, whereas the Browns could be more difficult thanks to their talented roster. Two wins are a necessity. Three will make everything far more manageable if Pittsburgh is going to sniff the postseason.

A Dec. 22 meeting with the New York Jets falls into the must-win tier as well.

The reason these particular games are so important is quite simple: The Steelers haven't performed well against quality competition, as the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Chris Adamski noted:

The second tier consists of two teams, the Buffalo Bills and Arizona Cardinals—which fall on back-to-back weekends in December. The short stretch will be difficult because both opponents are currently playing above expectations. The Bills' defense is counted among the league's best, while the Cardinals found an identity by spreading opponents out and running the football. Neither is particularly consistent against solid competition, but they're a slightly higher level of adversaries compared to those previously mentioned.

The final tier actually starts sooner rather than later and consists of playoff-caliber squads. Pittsburgh is fortunate to host the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams over the next two weeks, but both of those visitors are playing a better brand of football right now.

Indianapolis wins games in the trenches—the Colts feature the game's best offensive line—and by playing fundamentally sound football. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett's play is outstanding. In fact, he leads the NFL with the highest accurate pass percentage (64), according to Pro Football Focus.

The Rams offense, meanwhile, is clicking over the last two games, albeit against inferior competition. Quarterback Jared Goff leads the NFL with 2,367 passing yards. Cooper Kupp ranks second with 792 receiving yards. As a whole, the offense ranks fourth overall in passing offense (287.2) and eighth in total (384.5) and scoring (26.8) offense.

Pittsburgh's biggest test comes during the regular-season finale against the hated Baltimore Ravens.

Currently, the Ravens hold a two-game lead in the AFC North. Lamar Jackson is nearly impossible to stop since he can affect games as a passer and runner. The Steelers took Baltimore to overtime the first time these two teams met but still came up short. Far more could be on the line the next time they meet.

Somehow, Mike Tomlin's squad needs to win six of their final games to reach a 9-7 record and that may not be good enough with the Ravens, Bills, Colts, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots at least two games up in the win column as the league reaches its halfway point.

Three wins from the bottom tier, a split of the second tier and two more victories among the difficult third tier places Pittsburgh on the edge, but it likely won't push the Steelers into the playoffs.

With that said, the resiliency seen from Rudolph and improvement throughout the entire offense provided something to build upon for the rest of the regular season.

While the defense continued to make plays, the offense sputtered. Rudolph didn't get off to a rousing start in his return with an interception, a near-interception, an outright miss on an open third-down throw and a fumble. The second-year signal-caller began 1-of-7 passing only to finish 20-of-36 passing for 252 yards, two touchdown tosses and the aforementioned interception.

"I would've booed that performance too," Rudolph said after his slow start, per ESPN.com's Brooke Pryor. "We were coming out slow. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers. There's a standard here."

The entire offense opened up when running James Conner (145 rushing yards) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (103 receiving yards) both eclipsed the century mark for the first time this season. However, concerns arose in both instances.

Unfortunately, Tomlin told reporters Conner suffered an AC joint injury during the latter stages of the contest.

Also, left guard Ramon Foster entered the concussion protocol which could hamper both the run game and pass protection if he misses any time.

Smith-Schuster, meanwhile, didn't exactly light up the best the lowly Dolphins had to offer, per Next Gen Stats:

All three must continue to play at the same rate for a fully-realized turnaround to occur. As good as the defense has been by causing turnovers at an impressive rate, the offense must capitalize. Rudolph is still limited as a first-year starter and he missed multiple throws Monday. He should continue to grow, especially if those around him play better.

Schedule-watching so early in the process makes NFL life difficult. But this is the position the Steelers currently reside in. Any further missteps could easily derail the rest of the season. A faint ray of hope remains at the end of the Fort Pitt tunnel if the Steelers stay on track and take care of business against those they should beat and get a little help along the way.

Brent Sobleski covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter @brentsobleski.