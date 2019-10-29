NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Trent Williams, OJ Howard, Darius Slay

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The 2019 NFL trade deadline looms just hours away at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and plenty of moves are expected to be made before then.

Two prominent rumors surround Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard, both of whom had been reported as off-limits previously.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions could continue to be sellers. After dealing defensive back Quandre Diggs to the Seattle Seahawks last week, they could be in talks to trade All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay as well.

Dig deeper into these three rumors below.

Washington Could Deal Disgruntled Left Tackle Trent Williams

Williams has been holding out from Washington since training camp because he disagrees with how the team's medical staff handled his medical scare from April.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday, Washington is "now open" to the idea of trading the 31-year-old prior to the deadline.

"They have begun the process of looking at potential suitors, and the Browns have been one," Rapoport added. "Unclear how high they set the asking price, but they'll at least listen."

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Monday that Washington is seeking a first-round pick in exchange for Williams.

Williams underwent a procedure to remove a growth or tumor from his head that was originally feared to be malignant, Rapoport disclosed in April. The player was expected to make a full recovery. On June 5, CBS' Jason La Canfora was the first to report his unhappiness in Washington stemmed from his medical situation.

Per La Canfora, the Oklahoma product demanded a trade or release and "vowed not to play for them."

Throughout the summer and into the first weeks of the regular season, any notion that Washington would trade Williams was shot down on multiple occasions. Now that the team is 1-7, though, they could look to unload him as a way to build for the future.

ESPN's Washington reporter John Keim offered insight into what could be shifting within the organization when it comes to how they view Williams:

NBC Sports' JP Finlay corroborated Keim in that Washington is "trying to give [rookie first-round quarterback Dwayne] Haskins weapons."

The Browns' reported interest makes sense, as Cleveland recently benched left tackle Greg Robinson.

From Washington's perspective, the organization might have realized that the longer Williams refuses to play, the lower his trade value will become—especially given that the seven-time Pro Bowler hadn't played in more than 13 games dating back to the 2016 season due to various football-related injuries prior to this year's holdout.

O.J. Howard Reportedly Available For 'Substantial Offer'

Like Washington with Williams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly changed their tune regarding tight end O.J. Howard's availability.

"Rumors continue to swirl around O.J. Howard as a trade candidate," ESPN's Jenna Laine said Monday. "Two weeks ago I was told he wasn't available. I'm now told that the only way the Bucs consider trading him right now is for a substantial offer. Multiple teams have inquired."

Howard did not play Sunday due to what Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said was a hamstring injury (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter), but his absence just two days ahead of the trade deadline is notable.

On Oct. 21, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the New England Patriots had been shut down by Tampa when they inquired about trading for the 24-year-old.

When Howard was asked about the Patriots' reported interest in him, he did nothing to quell speculation that he wants out:

The Alabama product was drafted in the first round (19th overall) by Tampa in 2017. Through his first two seasons with the Bucs, he had 997 yards and 11 touchdowns on 60 catches. In six games this season, he has just 176 yards and no touchdowns on 13 receptions.

His underutilization in 2019 has been chalked up to Arians, in his first year as head coach, and his scheme that traditionally hasn't accentuated tight ends.

In Nov. 2015 as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, Arians said, "We pay Larry (Fitzgerald) and those guys too much money to throw it to the tight ends. They're here to block."

It can also be attributed to first-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich's play-calling, and Howard hasn't been aided by good quarterback play, either, with Jameis Winston struggling more often than not.

The thought of Howard landing with the 8-0 Patriots, who have already traded with the Atlanta Falcons for receiver Mohamed Sanu, is terrifying for the rest of the league.

Darius Slay Could Be Latest Lions Defensive Back Dealt

The Detroit Lions already dealt starting defensive back Diggs to the Seattle Seahawks, and they might be further clearing out their secondary prior to the deadline.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter floated Lions All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay as a name to watch:

With Diggs already gone, parting ways with Slay would be especially significant for the Lions. The 28-year-old has been the team's best at the position, though this season has seen him hampered by a hamstring injury that has kept him out of two games.

Slay publicly disapproved Detroit's decision to deal Diggs last week and, on Monday, retweeted a message from Atlanta Falcons safety Johnathan Cyprien that disparaged the Lions (NSFW language):

When speaking with reporters after the Diggs trade, Slay was asked if he wanted to remain a Lion beyond the trade deadline. "It don't matter if I'm here or not," he responded, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

"It basically say it don't matter who you is," Slay said of the Diggs trade, per Birkett. "No matter how much you put in, at the end of the day it's a business so that's how I just look at it. Nobody's safe, in my opinion."

Prior to Diggs' trade, Slay had a dispute with the Lions over his contract that kept him away from the team's mandatory minicamp. He ended his holdout ahead of training camp without a new deal.

All of these little incidents might be building toward a divorce in Detroit.

One team linked as a potential suitor is the Philadelphia Eagles. ESPN's Chris Mortensen said on SportsCenter (h/t 97.3 ESPN) they are "taking a shot" at Slay despite a "very, very high" price tag.