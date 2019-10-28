O.J. Howard Trade Rumors: Buccaneers to Only Deal TE for 'Substantial Offer'

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would only trade tight end O.J. Howard for a "substantial offer," according to ESPN's Jenna Laine.

Laine reported "multiple teams" have approached the Buccaneers about a possible deal for Howard, who has 13 receptions for 176 yards in six games this year. The 24-year-old missed Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans due to a hamstring injury.

