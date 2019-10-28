O.J. Howard Trade Rumors: Buccaneers to Only Deal TE for 'Substantial Offer'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 06: O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would only trade tight end O.J. Howard for a "substantial offer," according to ESPN's Jenna Laine

Laine reported "multiple teams" have approached the Buccaneers about a possible deal for Howard, who has 13 receptions for 176 yards in six games this year. The 24-year-old missed Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans due to a hamstring injury.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

