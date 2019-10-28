Nick Foles Trade Rumors: Jaguars Plan to Keep QB Despite Gardner Minshew's Play

James Gilbert/11iStock/Getty Images

With Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline quickly approaching, the Jacksonville Jaguars "don't have plans" to offload Nick Foles, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Jaguars placed Foles on injured reserve in September after he suffered a broken left clavicle in the team's Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. In his absence, Gardner Minshew II has become a star in Jacksonville, throwing for 1,976 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions in eight games.

