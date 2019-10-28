Nick Foles Trade Rumors: Jaguars Plan to Keep QB Despite Gardner Minshew's Play

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Nick Foles #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the start of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
James Gilbert/11iStock/Getty Images

With Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline quickly approaching, the Jacksonville Jaguars "don't have plans" to offload Nick Foles, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Jaguars placed Foles on injured reserve in September after he suffered a broken left clavicle in the team's Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. In his absence, Gardner Minshew II has become a star in Jacksonville, throwing for 1,976 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions in eight games.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

