NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Division Standings and Latest 2019-20 Super Bowl Odds

Imagine how exciting it would be if the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers both won 18 straight games and gave us the first Super Bowl featuring two undefeated teams.

It's technically possible but highly unlikely with history against it. However, the Pats and 49ers continued their impressive starts to the season Sunday, as each won to remain unbeaten. New England is 8-0 after its victory over Cleveland, while San Francisco improved to 7-0 with a win against Carolina.

At this point, it's hard to argue against the Patriots and 49ers as the Super Bowl favorites. But there are several other teams that should be contenders and could knock off one of these two undefeated teams.

Here are the current NFL standings, power rankings and Super Bowl odds heading into the final game of Week 8 on Monday night, with Week 9 right around the corner.

NFL Standings

AFC East

New England (8-0)

Buffalo (5-2)

N.Y. Jets (1-6)

Miami (0-6)

AFC North

Baltimore (5-2)

Pittsburgh (2-4)

Cleveland (2-5)

Cincinnati (0-8)

AFC South

Indianapolis (5-2)

Houston (5-3)

Jacksonville (4-4)

Tennessee (4-4)

AFC West

Kansas City (5-3)

Oakland (3-4)

L.A. Chargers (3-5)

Denver (2-6)

NFC East

Dallas (4-3)

Philadelphia (4-4)

N.Y. Giants (2-6)

Washington (1-7)

NFC North

Green Bay (7-1)

Minnesota (6-2)

Detroit (3-3-1)

Chicago (3-4)

NFC South

New Orleans (7-1)

Carolina (4-3)

Tampa Bay (2-5)

Atlanta (1-7)

NFC West

San Francisco (7-0)

Seattle (6-2)

L.A. Rams (5-3)

Arizona (3-4-1)

NFL Power Rankings, Super Bowl Odds

1. New England Patriots (+200; bet $100 to win $200)

2. San Francisco 49ers (+800)

3. New Orleans Saints (+450)

4. Green Bay Packers (+800)

5. Baltimore Ravens (+1500)

6. Seattle Seahawks (+3000)

7. Minnesota Vikings (+1800)

8. Indianapolis Colts (+2500)

9. Kansas City Chiefs (+1100)

10. Dallas Cowboys (+1400)

11. Houston Texans (+3000)

12. Los Angeles Rams (+2500)

13. Buffalo Bills (+4000)

14. Carolina Panthers (+5000)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (+1800)

16. Detroit Lions (+15000)

17. Jacksonville Jaguars (+7500)

18. Chicago Bears (+7500)

19. Tennessee Titans (+10000)

20. Arizona Cardinals (+100000)

21. Oakland Raiders (+5000)

22. Pittsburgh Steelers (+10000)

23. Cleveland Browns (+15000)

24. Denver Broncos (+50000)

25. Los Angeles Chargers (+10000)

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+100000)

27. New York Giants (+150000)

28. New York Jets (+500000)

29. Atlanta Falcons (+500000)

30. Washington Redskins (+500000)

31. Cincinnati Bengals (+2000000)

32. Miami Dolphins (+2000000)

Top Super Bowl Contenders

The Patriots are not only the top team in the AFC, but they're also the best in the NFL. And until someone beats the Super Bowl champions, they're going to be viewed as the favorite to repeat.

But things will get more challenging this week for New England, as it travels to Baltimore for a Sunday night matchup against the Ravens, one of the other top teams in the AFC. They are leading the AFC North at 5-2 and should easily make the playoffs this season.

Another team that will contend with the Patriots and Ravens is the Chiefs, as long as star quarterback Patrick Mahomes comes back healthy. He missed Sunday's game after suffering a knee injury the week prior, and Kansas City fell to 5-3 following a loss to Green Bay.

Even if the 24-year-old doesn't return next week, the Chiefs should remain in first place in a weak AFC West division, so they shouldn't have to worry too much about getting into the playoffs. But in order to beat teams like the Patriots and Ravens in January, they'll need Mahomes in top form.

Things are a bit more competitive in the NFC, as there are three teams with no more than one loss. The 49ers, Saints and Packers have all been impressive so far, and all three could be seen as a legitimate contender to represent the conference in the Super Bowl.

If there were any doubts about San Francisco due to its weak early-season schedule, those should be gone now. The 49ers routed the Panthers on Sunday, cruising to an impressive 51-13 win. They'll have the chance to continue to prove themselves in the second half of the season, as they have remaining games against the Packers, Ravens and Saints and two against the Seahawks.

Even though New Orleans didn't have Drew Brees for five weeks, it continued to thrive. The Saints never lost while the 40-year-old recovered from right thumb surgery, and then he returned Sunday and led them to a 31-9 win over the Cardinals. This is a dangerous team that could easily get back to the NFC Championship Game this season, and perhaps go even further.

But the Packers are also off to a great start, as they improved to 7-1 with a quality road win over the Chiefs on Sunday night. Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers has led Green Bay to a Super Bowl before, and he could certainly do it again.

However, there is plenty of the NFL season remaining, so a lot of unexpected events could still unfold to change the Super Bowl landscape.