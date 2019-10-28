NFL Week 9 Picks: Early Odds Tips, Spreads and Predictions for Latest Schedule

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

There may still be one game left in Week 8—the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Miami Dolphins on Monday night—but it's not too early to look ahead to Week 9. Especially with the game that will be coming up on Sunday night.

In one of the best matchups so far this season, the undefeated New England Patriots will travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens, who are in first place in the AFC North.

These are two of the better teams in the NFL, and the Ravens likely have the best chance to hand the Pats their first loss of any team that has played them this year.

That's not the only exciting game to look forward to, as the San Francisco 49ers will also try to stay undefeated on Thursday night and several other games should be competitive.

Looking ahead, here are odds and predictions for every Week 9 game, as well as some early betting advice.

Week 9 Odds, Picks

San Francisco (-8) at Arizona

Houston (-2) at Jacksonville

Washington at Buffalo (-10)

Tennessee at Carolina (-3.5)

Chicago at Philadelphia (-5)

Minnesota at Kansas City (-2.5)

N.Y. Jets (-4.5) at Miami

Indianapolis (-1) at Pittsburgh

Detroit at Oakland (-2)

Tampa Bay at Seattle (-6.5)

Cleveland at Denver (-1.5)

Green Bay (-3) at L.A. Chargers

New England (-4) at Baltimore

Dallas (-7) at N.Y. Giants

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of VegasInsider.



Early Betting Advice

A pair of NFC North teams could be worthwhile underdogs to bet on this upcoming weekend.

The Bears will look to bounce back from a disappointing 17-16 loss to the Chargers, as they fell after Eddy Pineiro missed a potential game-winning 41-yard field goal in the final seconds. Now, they'll look to regroup and earn a road win over the Eagles this Sunday.

Chicago got off to a 3-1 start this season, but it's dropped three straight games to fall to 3-4. Before Sunday's loss, the Bears had also lost to the Raiders and Saints in recent weeks. Perhaps they can end their recent skid in Philadelphia.

The Eagles have been inconsistent through eight weeks, after losing four of six games entering Sunday. But they cruised to a 31-13 win over the Bills, who entered the game with only one loss, to improve to 4-4 and stay competitive in the NFC East.

If Chicago's defense can shut down Philadelphia's offense, then the Bears should have a good chance of winning this game. Even if they aren't victorious, they should keep it close, making this early five-point betting line an enticing one.

The Lions had also been struggling recently and entered Sunday on a three-game losing streak. But they ended that skid with a 31-26 win over the Giants to improve to 3-3-1. Detroit should have a good opportunity to build momentum off that victory as it now travels to Oakland.

The Raiders lost to the Texans on Sunday to fall to 3-4, and they should be a beatable opponent for the Lions, whose offense ranks 11th in the NFL with 379.6 yards per game.

With Detroit as early two-point favorites, it's a smart team to choose to pick up a win on the road this week.

Another road team that could end a recent rough run with a win is the Browns, who will travel to Denver looking to bounce back from their disappointing 2-5 start. Cleveland lost at New England on Sunday, and it's dropped three straight in a difficult stretch that's also included games against San Francisco and Seattle.

After an offseason in which the Browns added several top key players, they've only notched wins over the Jets and Ravens. But that could change as their schedule gets a bit lighter the rest of the season.

And that starts Sunday, when the Browns take on the 2-6 Broncos. With an extra 1.5 points, feel confident in betting on Cleveland to break through and get its season back on the right track.