Zozo Championship 2019: Tiger Woods Wins; Hideki Matsuyama Finishes 2nd

Tiger Woods held off Hideki Matsuyama on Sunday to capture the Zozo Championship at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba Prefecture, Japan.

The result gives Woods his 82nd PGA Tour victory, tying him with Sam Snead for most in history.

Woods finished three under par for Sunday's final round and minus-19 for the tournament. The 43-year-old had undergone arthroscopic knee surgery, his fifth time under the knife for his knee in his career, in late August. Woods' play appeared unaffected, though, as he led from wire-to-wire.

Sunday's play was suspended after the first 11 holes due to darkness.

Leaderboard and Payouts

1. Tiger Woods (-19), $1,755,000

2. Hideki Matsuyama (-16), $1,053,000

T3. Rory McIlroy (-13), $565,500

T3. Sungjae Im (-13), $565,500

5. Gary Woodland (-12), $390,000

T6. Billy Horschel (-11), $338,812

T6. Corey Conners (-11), $338,812

T8. Byeong Hun An (-10), $292,500

T8. Charles Howell III (-10), $292,500

T10. Danny Lee (-9), $243,750

T10. Ryan Palmer (-9), $243,750

T10. Xander Schauffele (-9), $243,750

View the full final leaderboard at PGATour.com and full payouts at ESPN.com.

Woods has now earned $120,459,468 in his career, according to GOLF.com.

Woods and Matsuyama entered the final round one and two on the leaderboard, but the Japanese world No. 27 had a challenge ahead of him considering Woods posted his third-best career performance through three rounds:

Once play resumed, Woods bogeyed on the round's 12th hole. However, he played clean the rest of the way with two birdies (Nos. 14, 18) and didn't allow Matsuyama to gain any ground despite hitting three birdies (Nos. 11, 12 and 16) of his own on the back nine.

Matsuyama's best shot at coming within one stroke of Woods was at No. 14, but he missed a tap-in. He executed a birdie on the 16th hole to narrow the gap to two, but he wouldn't inch any closer than that.

Elsewhere on the leaderboard, two top-10 finishers moved up seven spots from the third to the fourth round. Sungjae Im shot five under to improve from 10th into a tie for third with Rory McIlroy, whose three-under performance bumped him up four spots, and Byeong Hun An's four-under round moved him from 15th into a tie for eighth.

The lasting story from the PGA Tour's first event in Japan will be Woods, though. The 15-time major champion reflected on what he had just accomplished afterward in a video posted to PGA Tour's Twitter:

"It's just crazy. It's a lot. I've been able to be consistent most of my career, and I've put myself up there with a chance to win on a number of occasions. There's plenty of times where I didn't, but today was one of those days where I was able to pull it out, and it's been a long week. Five days at the top of the board is a long time, and it was definitely stressful."

Stress was added to the contest for all players because of the 10 inches of rain from a typhoon prior to the second round, but Woods outlasted any and all hampering external circumstances.