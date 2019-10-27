Deshaun Watson's 3 TDs Lead Texans to Comeback Win vs. Derek Carr, Raiders

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Houston Texans defeated the Oakland Raiders 27-24 Sunday evening at NRG Stadium to improve to 5-3 on the season.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson carried the injury-riddled Texans in the fourth quarter with two touchdown passes, both to tight end Darren Fells, to secure the comeback victory.

With the result, Houston was able to bounce back from its 30-23 loss to the 5-2 Indianapolis Colts last week and keep pace with them in the AFC South. Oakland, meanwhile, will head back home below .500 for the second time this season at 3-4. The Raiders became the third sub-.500 AFC West team as the Kansas City Chiefs remain atop the division.

Notable Fantasy Stats

Houston

QB Deshaun Watson: 279 yards, three TDs, zero INT; 10 carries, 46 yards

WR DeAndre Hopkins: 11 catches, 109 yards

TE Darren Fells: six catches, 58 yards, two TDs

RB Carlos Hyde: 19 carries, 83 yards

RB Duke Johnson: three carries, one yard; four catches, 33 yards, one TD

Oakland

QB Derek Carr: 285 yards, three TDs, zero INT

RB Josh Jacobs: 15 carries, 66 yards

WR Tyrell Williams: three catches, 91 yards, one TD

WR Hunter Renfrow: four catches, 88 yards, one TD

TE Darren Waller: two catches, 11 yards, one TD

Injured Texans Defense Bailed Out by Deshaun Watson

Houston was hit with a one-two punch on defense in the second quarter when defensive end J.J. Watt (shoulder) and cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. (concussion) exited the game on the same drive. Both players were ruled out for the remainder of the game, and an already-depleted Texans defense felt the loss:

Houston had entered the game without starting cornerbacks Johnathan Joseph (hamstring and neck) and Bradley Roby (hamstring) as well as starting safety Tashaun Gipson Jr. (back, hamstring and wrist). Cornerback Phillip Gaines (ankle) was set to be placed on injured reserve after season-ending surgery following Week 7.

The Texans traded with the Raiders for cornerback Gareon Conley to help at the position, but the 2017 first-rounder stood out for all the wrong reasons against his former team: getting away with an uncalled pass interference against tight end Darren Waller and getting beaten badly by receiver Tyrell Williams on a 46-yard touchdown.

Without the threat of Watt, who has four sacks this season, the Raiders were able to pick on the Texans' 28th-ranked passing defense. Linebacker Whitney Mercilus leads the team with 5.5 sacks and notched two tackles for loss Sunday, but Raiders quarterback Derek Carr went untouched.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, meanwhile, was sacked three times but matched those with three touchdown passes and led Houston to a fourth-quarter comeback. His nine-yard game-winning touchdown toss to Darren Fells came while evading what would have been a fourth sack:

Watson will be expected to play heroically for the banged-up Texans moving forward, especially if left tackle Laremy Tunsil misses time with a shoulder injury that forced him out of the game in the fourth quarter.

So long as Watson and receiver DeAndre Hopkins keep healthy, though, the Texans should stand a chance in every game they play.

Raiders' Mistakes Overshadow Tyrell Williams' Return

The Raiders' mistakes—Williams' drops down the stretch and, more costly, 11 penalties for 100 yards—were ultimately insurmountable.

Williams had been held out since Sept. 29 with a foot injury, but he showed glimpses of picking up right where he left off in his return Sunday.

The 27-year-old receiver didn't see his first target until the third quarter when he hauled in a 23-yard pass. Three plays later, Williams caught a 46-yard touchdown and made history in the process:

Williams' presence helped Carr notch his 18th career three-touchdown game and 39th career contest with multiple touchdown passes, according to Raiders media relations coordinator Evert Geerlings.

However, Williams made two big drops with around five minutes in regulation and the Raiders down 27-24 that forced Oakland to punt. They never saw the ball again, as Houston was able run out the clock.

What's Next?

The Texans will travel to London and take on the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday morning at Wembley Stadium.

The Raiders will return home to RingCentral Coliseum and face the Detroit Lions as part of next Sunday's late afternoon slate.