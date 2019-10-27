NFL Scores Week 8: Results, Standings and Top Fantasy Stars from AFC, NFC Games

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Thursday night's Week 8 opener wasn't the most thrilling of contests, as the Minnesota Vikings grinded out a 19-9 victory over the Washington Redskins. From a fantasy perspective, however, the game had plenty to offer.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was the star, as he finished with 171 total yards and a touchdown. Wideout Stefon Diggs added seven catches for 143 yards.

Cook and Diggs were far from the only fantasy standouts in Week 8, though. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, for example, shined in his return from hand ligament surgery, passing for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns. Here, we'll break down some of the top performers from Sunday, along with the full results and the latest standings.

NFL Week 8 Results

Minnesota Vikings 19, Washington Redskins 9

RB Dalvin Cook: 98 rushing yards, five receptions, 73 receiving yards, one TD

WR Stefon Diggs: seven receptions, 143 receiving yards

New Orleans Saints 31, Arizona Cardinals 9

QB Drew Brees: 373 passing yards, three TDs, one INT

RB Latavius Murray: 102 rushing yards, nine receptions, 55 receiving yards, two TDs

Seattle Seahawks 27, Atlanta Falcons 20

WR Julio Jones: 10 receptions, 152 receiving yards

TE Austin Hooper: six receptions, 65 receiving yards, one TD

Philadelphia Eagles 31, Buffalo Bills 13

RB Jordan Howard: 96 rushing yards, one reception, 15 receiving yards, one TD

QB Josh Allen: 169 passing yards, two passing TDs, 45 rushing yards

Los Angeles Chargers 17, Chicago Bears 16

RB David Montgomery: 135 rushing yards, four receptions, 12 receiving yards, one TD

WR Keenan Allen: seven receptions, 53 receiving yards

Detroit Lions 31, New York Giants 26

QB Daniel Jones, 322 passing yards, four passing TDs, 13 rushing yards

RB Saquon Barkley: 64 rushing yards, eight receptions, 79 receiving yards, one TD

Jacksonville Jaguars 29, New York Jets 15

WR Chris Conley: four receptions, 103 receiving yards, one TD

WR DJ Chark Jr.: six receptions, 79 receiving yards, one TD

Los Angeles Rams 24, Cincinnati Bengals 10

QB Jared Goff: 372 passing yards, two TDs

WR Cooper Kupp: seven receptions, 220 receiving yards, one TD

Tennessee Titans 27, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23

TE Jonnu Smith: six receptions, 78 receiving yards, one TD

WR Mike Evans: 11 receptions, 198 receiving yards, two TDs

Indianapolis Colts 15, Denver Broncos 13

RB Marlon Mack: 76 rushing yards, one reception, 14 receiving yards, one TD

WR Courtland Sutton: three receptions, 72 receiving yards

Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints



Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Brees hit the short end of his estimated six- to eight-week recovery period, and he returned with a bang. He carved up the Arizona Cardinals to the tune of 373 passing yards and three touchdowns with an interception.

The Saints kept rolling while Brees was out, thanks to some quality play from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. However, their offense is a different animal with Brees under center. The 12-time Pro Bowler has the experience and vision to attack all areas of the field and complete mastery of Sean Payton's offense.

New Orleans is a more dangerous team with Brees healthy, and most fantasy teams will be better with him in the lineup. With games against the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers upcoming, Brees will be a must-start after next week's bye.

The Falcons came into Week 8 ranked 28th in pass defense (274 yards per game allowed). The Buccaneers came in ranked 32nd (304.5).

David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears finally found a bit of offense in Week 8, thanks to an explosive performance from rookie running back David Montgomery. The Iowa State product racked up 135 rushing yards, 55 of which came on one run.

Montgomery also added 12 yards on four receptions.

While Montgomery wasn't able to do enough to deliver a win to Chicago, he likely won a few games for fantasy owners. He's emerging as the Bears back to own, though he does have a tough matchup next week against the Philadelphia Eagles, who have allowed 89.4 rushing yards per game.

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams went to London to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. While the winless Bengals didn't represent a daunting challenge, the performance of wide receiver Cooper Kupp was still surprising.

Kupp went off for 220 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions. According to ESPN, that's the most receiving yards by a Rams receiver since Isaac Bruce had 223 in 1997.

The 26-year-old has emerged as the top receiver in Los Angeles and one of the hottest players in fantasy. He now has 792 yards and six touchdowns on the season and five 100-yard games.

The Rams are on bye next week, but Kupp will be a must-start against the Pittsburgh Steelers the following week.

Week 8 Standings

AFC East



New England Patriots 7-0

Buffalo Bills 5-2

New York Jets 1-6

Miami Dolphins 0-6

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens 5-2

Cleveland Browns 2-4

Pittsburgh Steelers 2-4

Cincinnati Bengals 0-8

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts 5-2

Houston Texans 4-3

Jacksonville Jaguars 4-4

Tennessee Titans 4-4

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs 5-2

Oakland Raiders 3-3

Los Angeles Chargers 3-5

Denver Broncos 2-6

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys 4-3

Philadelphia Eagles 4-4

New York Giants 2-6

Washington Redskins 1-7

NFC North

Green Bay Packers 6-1

Minnesota Vikings 6-2

Detroit Lions 3-3-1

Chicago Bears 3-4

NFC South

New Orleans Saints 7-1

Carolina Panthers 4-2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2-5

Atlanta Falcons 1-7

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers 6-0

Seattle Seahawks 6-2

Los Angeles Rams 5-3

Arizona Cardinals 3-4-1