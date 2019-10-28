NFL Playoff Picture 2019: Week 9 Standings, Wild-Card Info and Super Bowl Odds

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

As the 2019 NFL season reaches the halfway point in Week 9, the playoff picture is becoming a greater focus around the league. Although teams still have a couple of weeks before it's now-or-never territory, every win is valuable.

In addition to each division leader, two franchises will reach the postseason in a wild-card position. Of the four teams that entered Week 8 in such a spot, three earned a victory.

Fortunately for those of us who enjoy a dramatic playoff race, that Buffalo Bills loss has narrowed the gap in the AFC.

Yes, the wild-card race can be a complicated puzzle. But right now, the border is just about completed.

AFC East Standings

1. New England Patriots (8-0, lead AFC East)

2. Baltimore Ravens (5-2, lead AFC North)

3. Indianapolis Colts (5-2, lead AFC South)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (5-3, lead AFC West)

5. Buffalo Bills (5-2)

6. Houston Texans (5-3)

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-4)

8. Tennessee Titans (4-4)

9. Oakland Raiders (3-4)

10. Los Angeles Chargers (3-5)

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4)

12. Cleveland Browns (2-5)

13. Denver Broncos (2-6)

14. New York Jets (1-6)

15. Miami Dolphins (0-6)

16. Cincinnati Bengals (0-8)

Buffalo and Houston entered and exited Week 9 as the AFC's wild-card teams, but the race is now much tighter.

Early in the afternoon, the Bills fell to the visiting Philadelphia Eagles 31-13. Buffalo allowed season-worst totals of 218 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, while the offense failed to even gain 20 yards on nine of its 13 possessions.

The loss trimmed Buffalo's wild-card advantage to a half-game over the Texans, who downed the Raiders later in the day. Deshaun Watson and Darren Fells connected for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to give Houston a 27-24 win.

Right behind the Texans in the standings are fellow AFC South squads in the Jaguars and Titans. Both teams won Sunday, defeating the Jets and Tampa Bay Bucs, respectively.

The victories set up an important Week 10 clash in London between Houston and Jacksonville. Tennessee, meanwhile, will travel to face the Carolina Panthers next Sunday.

Both the Raiders and Chargers have three wins, and the Steelers could join the group with a Monday night triumph over Miami. Barring a surge from the Browns, the AFC is unlikely to see another team join the wild-card chase.

NFC Standings

1. San Francisco 49ers (7-0, lead NFC West)

2. New Orleans Saints (7-1, lead NFC South)

3. Green Bay Packers (7-1, lead NFC North)

4. Dallas Cowboys (4-3, lead NFC East)

5. Seattle Seahawks (6-2)

6. Minnesota Vikings (6-2)

7. Los Angeles Rams (5-3)

8. Carolina Panthers (4-3)

9. Detroit Lions (3-3-1)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (4-4)

11. Arizona Cardinals (3-4-1)

12. Chicago Bears (3-4)

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5)

14. New York Giants (2-6)

15. Atlanta Falcons (1-7)

16. Washington (1-7)

Seattle and Minnesota have a Monday night showdown looming in early December, and neither team is likely to create much separation in the race before that matchup.

But the Rams are doing an admirable job matching the pace.

All three teams walked away winners in Week 8, starting with Minnesota's triumph over Washington on Thursday. Then on Sunday, Seattle held off a late charge from the Falcons while the Rams toppled the Bengals across the pond in London.

Carolina, though, took a slide in the wrong direction. The 49ers wrecked the visiting Panthers 51-13, casting doubt on Carolina's postseason hopes while Cam Newton is out injured.

Both the Lions and Eagles are alive in the wild-card hunt, though Philadelphia only trails Dallas by a half-game for the NFC East lead. In Week 9, the Eagles will host the flailing Bears in what could effectively be an elimination game for Chicago.

Super Bowl Odds

Among the 12 current playoff teams, the Patriots are considered the likeliest Super Bowl winner. For the complete list of all 32 NFL franchises and their championship odds, check out Caesars.

1. New England Patriots: +200

2. New Orleans Saints: +450

3. Green Bay Packers: +800

4. San Francisco 49ers: +800

5. Kansas City Chiefs: +1100

6. Dallas Cowboys: +1400

7. Baltimore Ravens: +1500

8. Minnesota Vikings +1800

9. Indianapolis Colts: +2500

10. Seattle Seahawks: +3000

11. Houston Texans: +3000

12. Buffalo Bills: +4000

