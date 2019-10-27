A.J. Green Trade Rumors: Bengals Tell Teams They Won't Deal WR at 2019 Deadline

AJ Mast/Associated Press

It sounds as though wide receiver A.J. Green will remain in Cincinnati, at least through the 2019 season.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, teams have "called" to enquire about the availability of Green ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline but have been told the Bengals "aren’t trading him."

The Bengals have been fairly clear on the Green front that he isn't going to be moved:

Green, 31, has yet to play this season as he recovers from an ankle injury. He's gunning for a Week 10 return, per Omar Kelly of the NFL Network:

But with the 0-7 Bengals limping toward a top-five pick and Green set to hit free agency after the 2019 season, there have been questions whether the team would make him available in trade talks.

To this point, it appears the Bengals are uninterested in doing so, a stance that is a bit surprising given the above context:

Granted, it's possible that the Bengals are trying to ramp up the price for Green by playing hard to get, though Green's injury history and looming free agency may limit any incoming offers. The seven-time Pro Bowler missed six games in 2016, seven games last season and every game thus far this season for the Bengals.

When he's been on the field he's remained highly productive, catching 75 passes for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns in his last full season in 2017. It wasn't one of his vintage campaigns, though Green has registered at least 1,000 receiving yards in six of his first eight seasons.

Last year, injuries prevented him from reaching that milestone, catching 46 passes for 694 yards and six touchdowns.

Nonetheless, teams around the NFL in need of wideout depth will surely have interest. It may fall on deaf ears, however, as Cincinnati has somewhat surprisingly maintained it won't trade Green.