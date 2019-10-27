NFL Rumors: Josh Norman, Janoris Jenkins Among DBs on the Trade Block

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs from Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Washington cornerback Josh Norman and New York Giants corner Janoris Jenkins are reportedly on the trade block ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news Sunday.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

