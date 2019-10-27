Week 8 NFL Picks: Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions for Sunday's Schedule

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

This is the first time the New England Patriots have started 7-0 since 2015. For the San Francisco 49ers, it's been a lot longer since they went undefeated this deep into the season, as they are 6-0 for the first time since 1990.

On Sunday, both teams will try to extend their unbeaten starts when the Patriots host the Cleveland Browns and the 49ers host the Carolina Panthers. They are the only two undefeated teams in the NFL, and they are both favored to keep it that way.

Here are odds and picks for each of Week 8's games, as well as some prop bets to consider Sunday.

Week 8 Odds, Picks

Philadelphia at Buffalo (-1.5)

L.A. Chargers at Chicago (-3.5)

N.Y. Giants at Detroit (-6.5)

Tampa Bay at Tennessee (-2.5)

Seattle (-8.5) at Atlanta

Denver at Indianapolis (-5.5)

Cincinnati at L.A. Rams (-11)

Arizona at New Orleans (-12)

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville (-6.5)

Carolina at San Francisco (-4.5)

Cleveland at New England (-10.5)

Oakland at Houston (-6)

Green Bay (-5.5) at Kansas City

Miami at Pittsburgh (-13.5)

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Prop Bets to Consider

Jared Goff Leads Big Day for Rams Offense

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Although Jared Goff has had a bit of a disappointing start this season, Sunday should bring a strong performance for the Los Angeles Rams quarterback.

Los Angeles is hosting the winless Cincinnati Bengals, who are the only team in the NFL with seven losses. It's the perfect opportunity for Goff to follow up his solid showing against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7 with one of his best performances of the season.

The Bengals are last in the NFL with 430.9 yards allowed per game, and they are going to have a difficult time trying to stop all of the Rams' offensive weapons, including running back Todd Gurley, wide receivers Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods and tight end Gerald Everett.

Because of that, expect Goff to have a big day through the air. Oddschecker relays 4-6 odds for the quarterback to have more than 281.5 passing yards. He should easily surpass that number and notch his third 300-yard game of the season.

Matthew Stafford Will Have a Big Game Too

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Another quarterback who should have a strong performance Sunday is Matthew Stafford, who will lead the Detroit Lions into a home matchup against the New York Giants.

After starting 2-0-1, Detroit has lost three straight games to the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. So it needs a win to stay in the NFC playoff race and get its season back on track. Meanwhile, New York is 2-5 and has also lost three straight games, falling to Minnesota, the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.

Although these teams only have two wins apiece, the Lions offense, which ranks eighth in the NFL with 380.3 yards per game, will power them to victory against the Giants. And that will mean a big day for Stafford.

Oddschecker shows bookmakers are offering 6-5 on Stafford to pass for more than 300.5 yards Sunday. That should be a good bet, as he will likely be having a lot of success through the air.

The Patriots Defense Continues to Thrive

During the Patriots' 7-0 start, their defense has given up only 48 total points. They are allowing only 223.1 yards per game, which ranks first in the NFL, and they have notched a pair of shutouts already.

Don't expect this to be the game when the New England defense finally has a letdown.

The Cleveland Browns are 2-4, and quarterback Baker Mayfield has struggled, posting a 66.0 passer rating and throwing 11 interceptions to only five touchdowns. He's thrown five interceptions over Cleveland's past two games, losses to San Francisco and the Seattle Seahawks.

The Patriots should mostly shut down the Browns, meaning a low point total for Cleveland. Expect the Browns to be held under 13 points, which bookmakers list at 9-5, per Oddschecker.