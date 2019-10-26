Ryan Tannehill, Matt Moore, Top Week 8 Waiver-Wire QBs After Matt Ryan Injury

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons announced quarterback Matt Ryan has been ruled out of the team's home game with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday because of an ankle injury.

Ryan completed 70.9 percent of his passes for 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions through his team's first seven games.

Hopefully the 12-year veteran returns shortly after missing his first start since 2009, but until then, Matt Schaub will call signals.

From a fantasy football perspective, the question is where teams can go for a backup in Ryan's absence. Thankfully, most waiver wires aren't short on quarterbacking talent for a one-week holdover, and here's a look at a few.

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The struggling Titans offense received a boost last week when backup Ryan Tannehill started and went 23-of-29 for 312 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

It was a career-best completion-rate day for the ex-Miami Dolphin, per Next Gen Stats (h/t Titans' official Twitter):

The game also marked the first time that Tennessee had 300 or more passing yards this season.

Now the Titans will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whose No. 30 scoring defense allows 30.8 points per game. Tampa Bay sells out to stop the run in its scheme, and that leaves the Bucs vulnerable on the back end, where they've allowed the most passing yards per game.

As for Tannehill, he was clearly on the same page with his top two wideouts in Corey Davis (six catches, 80 yards, touchdown) and A.J. Brown (six catches, 64 yards).

All signs points to the Titans offense rolling for one more week, so pick up Tannehill if he's available. He's a free agent in 77 percent of Yahoo Sports leagues.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Matt Moore vs. Green Bay Packers

This is a situation where we're betting on the talent surrounding Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore and hoping for the best.

Moore, who is stepping in for the injured Patrick Mahomes (dislocated right kneecap), isn't about to sling the ball 60 yards downfield to wideout Tyreek Hill or fire no-look passes in tight windows to tight end Travis Kelce.

But he's been a serviceable spot starter for the better part of his 12 NFL seasons and could fare well against a Packers team that's allowed 26 points per game over its last four contests.

Moore went 10-of-19 for 117 yards and a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in relief of Mahomes, who suffered a game-ending injury in the second quarter.

Most importantly, he showed a good rapport with Hill and Kelce.

Hill caught three of five Moore targets for 74 yards, including this 57-yard score:

Kelce snagged two passes on four targets for 13 yards, but an 18-yard completion was negated by offensive pass interference on Byron Pringle.

The 6-1 Packers pose a much greater threat than the 2-5 Broncos, but Moore could be in line for a big game thanks to the explosive Hill-Kelce duo. He's on the waiver wire in 94 percent of Yahoo leagues.

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones at Detroit Lions

Let's get a few things out of the way: Yes, the turnovers (seven interceptions, six fumbles) are a significant concern. Yes, the offensive line hasn't done a good job keeping Jones upright. And yes, Jones has thrown just one touchdown pass in each of his last four games.

But there's reason to believe he bounces back against the Detroit Lions, who will be without shutdown cornerback Darius Slay because of a hamstring injury.

Pro Football Focus outlined the impact Slay has had on the defense in late-game situations:

Detroit will also be sans defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot injury), leaving a team that just allowed 42 points at home to the Minnesota Vikings last week fairly shorthanded.

That should help Jones, who will be in the friendly confines of indoor Ford Field as opposed to being exposed to the elements in the windy and swampy Meadowlands, as he was in a sloppy 27-21 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday.

Plus, Jones (sacked eight times vs. Arizona) may not face a ferocious pass rush this time around: The Lions are just 29th in adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders, at 4.7 percent.

Look for the Giants offense to get going and Jones to do the same. The rookie is available in 77 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Other Options

New York Jets signal-caller Sam Darnold (77 percent availability) may have seen "ghosts" versus the New England Patriots, but who hasn't in a season where the Pats look like a historically great defense? The Jacksonville Jaguars are up next and sans shutdown cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who's now a Los Angeles Ram.

This is a nice rebound spot for Darnold, who went 23-of-32 for 338 yards, two scores and a pick versus a tough Dallas Cowboys defense the week before the Pats debacle.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (77 percent availability) may have to throw the ball a ton Sunday to keep pace with a high-powered Texans passing attack that should give the Silver and Black's No. 29 scoring defense serious fits.

This is a spot where we can bet on the potential Raiders' pass-game volume and hope for the best.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (87 percent availability) cleared concussion protocol and is slated to face the winless Miami Dolphins, who have allowed the NFL's most points per game this season. His case is as simple as that.