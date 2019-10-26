Kelechi Osemele, NFLPA May Take 'Action' Against Jets' Team Doctor After Surgery

Mark Brown/Getty Images

New York Jets offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele and the NFL Players Association are reportedly "considering specific action" against the Jets' team doctor after his shoulder surgery Friday showed damage that was "more extensive than anticipated."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the update Saturday and noted the action is related to potential violations of state medical board regulations.

Osemele and the Jets have been at odds about the severity of his injury.

The 30-year-old Iowa State product didn't show up to the team facility Friday because he traveled to Boston for the procedure on his shoulder. The team fined him for conduct detrimental to the team, calling it an unexcused absence, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

"The two sides agreed that Osemele had a torn labrum, but they disagreed on when he should have the surgery. The Jets believed he could play through the injury, a source said," Cimini wrote. "Osemele said he was in too much pain and needed immediate surgery."

The Houston native told reporters Wednesday he was in constant pain and planned to move forward with the surgery, regardless of the Jets' opinion.

"Honestly, I haven't even been looking [at the fines]," he said. "I'm not even concerned about the money, right now I'm concerned about my health. Yes [it's a lot of money], but I've made a lot of money in my career. I'm not one of those people who does s--t for money at this point in my life. My health is important to me, it's really about that."

Osemele is under contract for 2020, but there's no guaranteed money remaining in his deal. The Jets can release him in the offseason and save $11.7 million in cap space, per Spotrac.

A timetable for the guard's return to full strength wasn't immediately announced.