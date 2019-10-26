Week 8 NFL Picks: Tips for Vegas Odds and Over/Under Score Predictions

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Week 8 features several intriguing contests, some of which are made more unpredictable by injuries.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees may make his return this week, though he's listed as questionable along with running back Alvin Kamara. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is also listed as questionable, while Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not play.

Injuries alone won't decide a game, but they can impact how they play out. We'll dive into these injuries and more here. First, though, is a look at the latest lines and over/unders from Caesars, along with score predictions for every game.

Week 8 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills (-2); O/U 41.5: Philadelphia 24-23

L.A. Chargers at Chicago Bears (-3.5); O/U 41: Chicago 22-20

N.Y. Giants at Detroit Lions (-6.5); O/U 49.5: Detroit 24-29

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans (-2.5); O/U 45.5: Tennessee 27-20

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons (n/a): Seattle 33-20

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts (-5.5); O/U 42: Indianapolis 25-22

Cincinnati Bengals at L.A. Rams (-12); O/U 48: Los Angeles 40-20

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints (-10.5); O/U 48: New Orleans 30-18

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars (-6.5); O/U 41: Jacksonville 26-18

Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49 (-5.5); O/U 42: San Francisco 20-18

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots (-10.5); O/U 44: New England 30-20

Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans (-6); O/U 51.5: Houston 23-22

Green Bay Packers (-4.5) at Kansas City; Chiefs O/U 47.5: Green Bay 28-22

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers (-13.5); O/U 43.5: Pittsburgh 27-20

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

John Amis/Associated Press

There is no line listed for the Falcons' game against the Seattle Seahawks, primarily because of the uncertain status of Ryan (ankle).

"We will have a sense for what that looks like tomorrow," head coach Dan Quinn said on Friday, per ESPN's Vaughn McClure. "We pushed it really hard with him today to see how he responds overnight to go. But I think you have to push to find out."

If Ryan cannot go, there is likely to be a large line in favor of Seattle. Unless that line is outlandish, it will be worth taking the Seahawks.

This isn't an indictment of Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub, who played well in limited action last week. It's a product of Atlanta's bottom-tier defense. The Falcons have allowed an average of 387.7 yards and 31.9 points per game this season. Only the Miami Dolphins have allowed more points.

The only way the Falcons are likely to keep this game close is via a shootout. The chances of that happening with a backup quarterback are slim.

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints

The Saints are favored against the Arizona Cardinals, and rightfully so. They're at home and they've been winning even with Brees on the sideline. Teddy Bridgewater has been more than serviceable as his replacement, which is why Brees' status shouldn't have a huge impact on this game.

The status of Alvin Kamara is a little more significant, as he is one of the league's most dynamic running backs when healthy. However, Latavius Murray is quite capable of carrying the load.

Murray started in place of Kamara last week and racked up 150 combined rushing and receiving yards against the Chicago Bears. Still, Kamara is a more explosive receiver out of the backfield, and that 10.5-point line would look a lot more inviting with him in the lineup.

The Cardinals are on a three-game winning streak and are not simply going to roll over for New Orleans. However, they've struggled mightily on defense, ranking 29th overall and 28th in scoring defense. The Cardinals have also struggled to protect rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, who has been sacked 23 times in seven games.

Against a Saints defense that is hitting its stride—New Orleans has allowed an average of just 16.25 points over the last four games—this is a problem.

Expect New Orleans to rattle Murray and produce a comfortable win, regardless of who is in their backfield.

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs

While the Saints defense is hitting its stride, so too is the Packers offense. Green Bay has averaged 33 points over the last three weeks. It will now face a Kansas City defense that allows an average of 377.4 yards per game, ranking 24th in the NFL.

This doesn't mean the Packers will cruise to victory, though. The Chiefs defense surrenders yards in bunches, but it is quite capable of generating pressure and forcing mistakes. The Chiefs have 20 sacks and six interceptions already this season.

Even without Mahomes, this won't be a blowout.

Still, the Packers should be able to move the ball enough to get ahead on the scoreboard and stay there. Matt Moore played well in relief of Mahomes last week, but he isn't as likely to go pass-for-pass against Aaron Rodgers the way Mahomes could.

Green Bay's defense has cooled off a bit since the start of the season, but the Packers are still allowing fewer than 20 points per game.

As long as the line remains under a touchdown, the Packers are the favorable choice here.