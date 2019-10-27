NFL Trade Rumors: Latest on A.J. Green, Leonard Williams, More as Deadline Looms

Frank Victores/Associated Press

The rumor mill is taking center stage alongside Sunday's Week 8 games, with the 2019 NFL trade deadline set to arrive Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Although some minor trades have taken place, including those of wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers and defensive end Michael Bennett to the Dallas Cowboys, the wait is on to see whether there will be a blockbuster deal before the deadline.

Let's check out some of the latest rumors and speculation from around the league and analyze what the news could mean for the teams and players involved.

A.J. Green Could Stay in Cincy Despite Expiring Contract

Trading A.J. Green seems like a virtual no-brainer on the surface for the Cincinnati Bengals. He's a 31-year-old wide receiver who's yet to appear in a game this season while recovering from ankle surgery. His four-year, $60 million contract is also set to expire at season's end, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Add in the Bengals' 0-7 record, which suggests a rebuild is on the horizon, and there's little reason to keep the University of Georgia product despite his productive track record.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported teams would be "very interested" if the Bengals made Green available in trade talks. It hasn't happened since team owner Mike Brown is wary of a fire sale because of the impact it could have on head coach Zac Taylor's ability to build a foundation, per Breer.

That said, it may be an effort by Cincinnati to drive up its asking price before the deadline. Green, who's recorded 602 receptions for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns in 111 games across eight NFL seasons, is probably the top wideout who could be moved before the deadline.

The Bengals could be hoping their hard-line stance on his availability will entice a receiver-needy contender like the Buffalo Bills or Green Bay Packers to pay a king's ransom in the coming days.

New York Jets Listening to Leonard Williams Offers

Leonard Williams is off to a sluggish start to the campaign, with 16 total tackles and no sacks through six games. He entered 2019 averaging 55 tackles per season with 17 sacks across four years since the Jets selected him with the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported the Jets, whose 1-5 record leaves only a narrow path to the playoffs, are at least entertaining offers for the 25-year-old California native.

"They seem a little more open to it than in the past," a source told Vacchiano. "They always wanted to keep him before and give his talent a chance. But clearly they know time is running out."

The situation is similar to Green's in that Williams is a pending unrestricted free agent on a team that's not ready to contend for a championship.

He's younger than the Bengals receiver, however, and New York could still view him as a building block for the future and attempt to reach an agreement on an extension before the offseason.

Vacchiano noted it's "highly doubtful the Jets will break the bank for him" and listed the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles as potential landing spots before the deadline.

Janoris Jenkins Might Be New York Giants' Top Trade Chip

Janoris Jenkins is enjoying a strong season, recording 32 total tackles, nine passes defended and three interceptions in seven games. He would be a nice No. 2 cornerback for a contender, but the New York Giants don't fall into that category with a 2-5 record as they build around quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan, who reported "people around the league think he can be had for the right price," provided comments from the 30-year-old corner about the trade rumors.

"S--t, business is business," Jenkins said before being asked whether he wanted to stay with the Giants. "I just want to play football. That ain't my decision to make."

Jenkins was a second-round pick of the then-St. Louis Rams in 2012, and he's recorded 21 interceptions in 107 NFL games. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2016, his first year with the Giants.

He could be one of the best under-the-radar additions of the season if traded by Tuesday.