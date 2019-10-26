NFL Predictions Week 8: Fantasy Projections and Guide to Latest Vegas Odds

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Two teams looking to continue their undefeated starts, the potential return of a top veteran quarterback and a Sunday night matchup between two Super Bowl hopefuls highlight what should be an exciting Week 8 of the NFL season.

Through the first seven weeks, the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers are the only unbeaten teams in the league. Both have home games Sunday afternoon they are favored to win.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints are 6-1 even though they haven't had quarterback Drew Brees since he suffered a right thumb injury in Week 2. It's possible he will be back on the field Sunday, when the Saints host the Arizona Cardinals.

On Sunday night, the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs will go head-to-head. Even though Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee injury) has been ruled out, it should still be a solid game between two of the better teams in the NFL.

Heading into Week 8, here's everything you need to know, including fantasy football projections—per ESPN standard points per reception scoring—and the latest odds, predictions and betting advice.

Fantasy Projections

Quarterback

1. Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson at Atlanta Falcons (22.7 projected fantasy points)

2. Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson vs. Oakland Raiders (22.3)

3. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen vs. Philadelphia Eagles (20.2)

4. Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan vs. Seattle Seahawks (20)

5. Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford vs. New York Giants (19.4)

6. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers at Kansas City Chiefs (19.1)

7. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray at New Orleans Saints (18.4)

8. New England Patriots QB Tom Brady vs. Cleveland Browns (17.5)

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston at Tennessee Titans (17.4)

10. New Orleans Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater vs. Arizona Cardinals (17.2)

Running Back

1. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey at San Francisco 49ers (23.5)

2. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara vs. Arizona Cardinals (21.9)

3. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley at Detroit Lions (20)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette vs. New York Jets (19.9)

5. Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner vs. Miami Dolphins (19.2)

6. Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson at Atlanta Falcons (18.3)

7. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones at Kansas City Chiefs (17.5)

8. Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley vs. Cincinnati Bengals (17.3)

9. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb at New England Patriots (16.7)

10. New York Jets RB Le'Veon Bell at Jacksonville Jaguars (16.7)

Wide Receiver

1. New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas vs. Arizona Cardinals (20.8)

2. Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones vs. Seattle Seahawks (18.9)

3. Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins vs. Oakland Raiders (17.6)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin at Tennessee Titans (17.5)

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans at Tennessee Titans (15.4)

6. Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay vs. New York Giants (15.2)

7. New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman vs. Cleveland Browns (15.2)

8. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill vs. Green Bay Packers (14.9)

9. Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett at Atlanta Falcons (14.9)

10. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp vs. Cincinnati Bengals (14.6)

Tight End

1. Oakland Raiders TE Darren Waller at Houston Texans (15.9)

2. Atlanta Falcons TE Austin Hooper vs. Seattle Seahawks (15.4)

3. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle vs. Carolina Panthers (14.3)

4. New York Giants TE Evan Engram at Detroit Lions (13.6)

5. Los Angeles Chargers TE Hunter Henry at Chicago Bears (13.3)

6. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. Green Bay Packers (13)

7. Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz at Buffalo Bills (12.7)

8. Los Angeles Rams TE Gerald Everett vs. Cincinnati Bengals (10.3)

9. Green Bay Packers TE Jimmy Graham at Kansas City Chiefs (9.3)

10. Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen at San Francisco 49ers (9.2)

Defense/Special Teams

1. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins (10.1)

2. Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos (9.3)

3. New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns (8.6)

4. Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals (8.2)

5. Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants (7.8)

6. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets (7.8)

7. Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7.4)

8. Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles (7.2)

9. Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills (7)

10. New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals (7)

Kicker

1. San Francisco 49ers K Robbie Gould vs. Carolina Panthers (9.8)

2. New Orleans Saints K Wil Lutz vs. Arizona Cardinals (9.8)

3. Los Angeles Rams K Greg Zuerlein vs. Cincinnati Bengals (9.6)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars K Josh Lambo vs. New York Jets (9.4)

5. Detroit Lions K Matt Prater vs. New York Giants (9.3)

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers K Matt Gay at Tennessee Titans (8.5)

7. New England Patriots K Mike Nugent vs. Cleveland Browns (8.1)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers K Chris Boswell vs. Miami Dolphins (8)

9. Carolina Panthers K Joey Slye at San Francisco 49ers (7.7)

10. Buffalo Bills K Stephen Hauschka vs. Philadelphia Eagles (7.7)

Week 8 Odds, Picks

Philadelphia at Buffalo (-1.5)

L.A. Chargers at Chicago (-3.5)

N.Y. Giants at Detroit (-6.5)

Tampa Bay at Tennessee (-2.5)

Seattle at Atlanta (no line)

Denver at Indianapolis (-5.5)

Cincinnati at L.A. Rams (-12)

Arizona at New Orleans (-10.5)

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville (-6.5)

Carolina at San Francisco (-5.5)

Cleveland at New England (-10.5)

Oakland at Houston (-6)

Green Bay (-4) at Kansas City

Miami at Pittsburgh (-13.5)

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

The Patriots and 49ers are the only undefeated outfits in the NFL, and they are both smart teams to bet on Sunday.

New England is hosting the Cleveland Browns, who have struggled during a 2-4 start. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is having a sophomore-season slump, has a tough challenge going up against the Patriots, who have allowed only 48 total points during their 7-0 start.

The Pats offense, meanwhile, has gotten better since the team's most recent game, as they acquired veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu in a trade from the Atlanta Falcons Tuesday. So quarterback Tom Brady has the potential to play even better now he has another top receiving option to throw to.

The 49ers host the Carolina Panthers, who have won four straight games since an 0-2 start. This could be one of the better games of Week 8, as these NFC teams both have playoff aspirations. However, San Francisco's defense has thrived this year, allowing only 223.5 yards per game (second in the NFL behind only New England) during its 6-0 start.

The Panthers should play a competitive game, but with the 49ers as 5.5-point favorites, they are the smart bet since it's likely they will win by a touchdown and play a strong defensive game.

For the Sunday night matchup, it's worth considering a bet on the Packers, who have gotten off to a 6-1 start. They will be facing Chiefs backup quarterback Matt Moore, who will be filling in for the injured Mahomes.

Because of that, Green Bay shouldn't have trouble winning by more than four points. Expect quarterback Aaron Rodgers to have another big game and continue his and the Packers' strong start to the season.