NFL Trade Deadline 2019: Date, End Time, Hottest Rumors, Predictions and More

Typically, the NFL trade deadline encourages a lot more talk than action, but clubs have made deals in advance of Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Rams satisfied the Jacksonville Jaguars' trade parameters for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, two first-rounders, in a blockbuster deal two weeks before the cutoff period. The Oakland Raiders sent 2017 first-rounder Gareon Conley to the cornerback-needy Houston Texans. The Atlanta Falcons dealt wideout Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots. They are just a few of the recent transactions.

As front-office executives of winning teams sacrifice draft picks for proven commodities, we could see an active deadline this year. Looking at the standings, five teams with one or zero wins stand out as potential sellers. One club has placed two starters who have expiring contracts on the trade block.

Seven teams in the AFC have .500 records or better, and one club in the conference wants to stay afloat with a deal for a starting offensive tackle.



Will more general managers unload key contributors and essentially punt on the 2019 campaign? Who's set to maneuver the trade market for a midseason surge? Let's take a look at the buzzing rumors leading up to Tuesday's deadline. We will also predict whether a player stays with his team or goes elsewhere.

2019 NFL Trade Deadline

Date: Tuesday, October 29

End Time: 4 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans Interested in Miami Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake



Kenyan Drake hasn't shown his potential with the Miami Dolphins. Through four seasons with the team, he frequently took a backseat to another running back. Jay Ajayi handled the majority load during the 2016 campaign and half of the 2017 term before the front office traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Drake's time as the lead ball-carrier was a short-lived experience. Former head coach Adam Gase chose to feature Frank Gore last year.

Even after Gase's dismissal, Drake continues to split touches with Kalen Ballage and Mark Walton under head coach Brian Flores. The 25-year-old has averaged 8.3 rush attempts per game, his heaviest rushing workload with the team that selected him in the third round of the 2016 draft.

Miami goes into Week 8 as an 0-6 squad headed toward a top-three 2020 draft selection, and Drake's time with the Dolphins has likely run its course. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the front office would move him for a pick. Multiple clubs have inquired about him, with two suitors named.

"The Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions are among several teams that have shown some level of interest in running back Kenyan Drake, according to two people briefed on the situation," Jackson wrote.

The Titans would add Drake to their backfield stable that includes Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis because they haven't optimized the latter's talent.

Lewis has 118 yards from scrimmage in seven games this season. Drake projects as a complement to Henry, who isn't a natural pass-catcher out of the backfield.

However, the Lions have a reason to pursue Drake with a better compensation package. They recently placed starting running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) on injured reserve. Although he could return late in the season, Detroit needs a proven ball-carrier to balance its attack for the next eight weeks.

If the Lions don't acquire a running back, rookie sixth-rounder Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic would have to fulfill duties at the position. As a club slightly under .500, Detroit should make a move for Drake with the aim of remaining in contention for a playoff spot.

Prediction: Dolphins trade Kenyan Drake to the Lions.

New York Jets Open to Deals for WR Robby Anderson, DL Leonard Williams



At 1-5, the New York Jets will likely look to sell before Tuesday's deadline. Gang Green would likely prefer to deal cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who carries a $15 million cap hit next year, per Spotrac, but he seems grossly overpaid with little production. The 29-year-old has two pass deflections and snagged an interception in his most recent outing thanks to front-end pocket pressure.

In addition, the Jets have decent starters on the trade block as well, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News:

"The Jets are looking to add 2020 draft capital with an eye on quickly improving their roster. To that end, Gang Green has made it clear to teams that wide receiver Robby Anderson can be had before the Oct. 29 trade deadline for the right price, according to sources…The team has also made it clear to teams that they're willing to part with defensive lineman Leonard Williams for the right price, according to sources."

Anderson led the Jets in receiving yards for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Clubs that need speed in the passing game will likely have an interest in the 26-year-old burner.

This season, Williams has disappeared on the Jets defensive line, but he provides a big body on run downs and occasionally flashes as a pass-rusher, logging 32 tackles for loss and 17 sacks in 70 contests.

According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, the Oakland Raiders have shown interest in Anderson, but the writer notes the Jets won't simply give him up.

The MMQB's Albert Breer envisions an active market for wide receivers, so the Raiders will have stiff competition.

"Again, the market for receivers is pretty hot," Breer wrote. "The Patriots and Niners were out there actively looking. Also among those that have kicked the tires on adding at the position, with the caveat that these talks can simply be exploratory, have been the Saints, Bills, Eagles and Packers."

With the Green Bay Packers in dire need of help on the perimeter because of wideout Davante Adams' turf toe, general manager Brian Gutekunst will likely give up the most draft capital to acquire Anderson.

As for Williams, the Kansas City Chiefs desperately need a gap-stuffer for their 29th-ranked run defense. The AFC West club allowed 180 or more yards on the ground in four consecutive contests. It's worth noting that defensive lineman Chris Jones will a third successive game with a groin injury.

Prediction: Jets trade Robby Anderson to the Packers and send Leonard Williams to the Chiefs.

New York Giants Shopping CB Janoris Jenkins

During the offseason, the New York Giants traded superstar wideout Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns. Two weeks into the season, the coaching staff benched quarterback Eli Manning for rookie first-rounder Daniel Jones. Team officials won't admit it, but the organization is going through a rebuild.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan suggested the Giants would contemplate a deal for cornerback Janoris Jenkins. Breer's trade deadline report confirms that notion:

"One player that has been shopped around some is Giants CB Janoris Jenkins, who's not what he was but is still a solid starter—and would cost another team $5.37 million over nine game checks for the rest of the year, and is under contract for $11.25 million for next year ($1 million roster bonus due in March, $100K workout bonus, $10.15 million base)."

Jenkins allowed big plays at the beginning of the year, but he had a rebound performance as the top NFC defensive player in Week 4. However, general manager Dave Gettleman will likely continue to reshape the roster and deal the high-priced inconsistent cornerback.

With Jacoby Brissett under center, the Indianapolis Colts head into Week 8 as solid contenders in the AFC, boasting a 4-2 record. They also have victories over two of their three divisional rivals.

General manager Chris Ballard should look to improve his team's chance at competing for an AFC South title down the stretch. In order to do that, he must land an upgrade at cornerback to strengthen the team's 20th-ranked pass defense.

The Colts signed Pierre Desir to a three-year contract during the offseason, but he's an average cornerback at best, logging 26 pass deflections and three interceptions in 55 games.

In the thick of a race for a division title, the Colts may want to consider swapping a Day 2 draft pick for Jenkins, who despite his early-season coverage lapses, would be an upgrade over Desir.

Prediction: Giants trade Janoris Jenkins to the Colts.

Cleveland Browns Showing Interest in NFC East Offensive Tackles

Browns general manager John Dorsey desperately needs help in the trenches. Although quarterback Baker Mayfield can share blame for sacks because of his tendency to hold on to the ball, he's often under immediate duress.

Left tackle Greg Robinson told local reporters he would serve as a backup for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. With personnel fluidity at the position, expect Dorsey to work the phones for help up until Tuesday.

Dorsey has conducted an inclusive search to address the glaring roster void, and he's targeted a specific division, per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports:



"Multiple league sources have told Yahoo Sports that Dorsey has spent weeks reaching out to a swath of teams about acquiring offensive line help before the deadline — including three from the NFC East: the Washington Redskins, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles."

The Redskins have rejected offers for left tackle Trent Williams, and they won't consider a trade for him until the offseason, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

On the other hand, Nate Solder has struggled to protect the pocket since signing a massive, four-year, $62 million deal with the Giants during the 2018 offseason. Gettleman may opt to dump the contract and player for draft capital in the hopes of landing a quality starter from the 2020 class.

In return, Dorsey would have another option at left tackle—a player with something to prove.

The Giants and Browns worked together on two deals involving defensive end Olivier Vernon and Beckham during the offseason. Dorsey will hope the third is a charm that fixes his offensive line.



Prediction: Browns acquire Nate Solder from the Giants.