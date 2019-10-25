Zanini Cineus Allegedly Steals $10k Tom Brady Jersey from Patriots Hall of Fame

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2019

Tom Brady warms up before an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

A 33-year-old man allegedly stole an autographed Tom Brady jersey from the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on Thursday, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

David Linton of the Sun Chronicle reported Patriots security and Foxboro police said they found Zanini Cineus in the parking lot. He was reportedly wearing the stolen Brady jersey, valued at $10,000, underneath his jacket.

Per Linton, police said Cineus admitted to stealing the jersey to them at the time of his arrest, while he also reportedly and later told a journalist the same thing. It was also noted police said they recovered a blue glove from Cineus' possession, though the value of the glove is currently unknown.

Despite allegedly admitting to the theft on multiple occasions, Cineus pleaded not guilty to a larceny charge. He was freed on personal recognizance.

This is not the first time a notable Brady jersey has been stolen. His Super Bowl LI jersey went missing but was later recovered from an international media member following an FBI investigation in 2017.

Related

    A Nugget Of Perspective On Bill Belichick’s Historic Defense

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    A Nugget Of Perspective On Bill Belichick’s Historic Defense

    CBS Boston
    via CBS Boston

    Top Fantasy Sleepers for Week 8

    @TheMattCamp gives his top picks at every position

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Top Fantasy Sleepers for Week 8

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report

    While Stafford Balls Out, Rest of Lions Fail to Impress

    Detroit is letting another year slip away from Matt Stafford

    NFL logo
    NFL

    While Stafford Balls Out, Rest of Lions Fail to Impress

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Trade Deadline Whiteboard 📝

    Imagining front offices moves for deadline week

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Every Team's Trade Deadline Whiteboard 📝

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report