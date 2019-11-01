First-Round Rookie Report Card Grades at NFL's Midseason Mark

0 of 32

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

With November upon us, the majority of the NFL's 32 teams have reached the midway point of their season. And 27 of the 32 players selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft have already started at least one game.

So don't tell us it's too early to hand out grades.

Entering Week 9 of the 2019 season, here are our mid-term report cards for the three quarterbacks, 15 front-seven defenders, three defensive backs, two tight ends, six offensive linemen, two wide receivers and one running back taken in the opening round back in April.