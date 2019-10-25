Daily Fantasy Football Week 8: DraftKings, FanDuel Strategies and Value Picks

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Matthew Stafford has gotten off to a strong start this season, and the Detroit Lions quarterback is poised to continue that in Week 8.

The Lions are hosting the New York Giants on Sunday, which means the quarterback should have another big game against a struggling team. He has passed for 1,751 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions in Detroit's first six games of the season.

Stafford is also coming off his best game of the year so far, as he went 30-for-45 for 364 yards and four touchdowns in the Lions' loss to the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday.

In Week 8, the 31-year-old is one of several players who would be smart choices to include in your daily fantasy lineup on FanDuel and/or DraftKings, as he is an affordable option who should have a strong game.

Here's a look at several other players who would be smart to include in your lineups this week.

Week 8 DFS Top Value Picks

Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford ($7,700 FanDuel; $6,100 DraftKings)

San Francisco 49ers RB Tevin Coleman ($6,200 FanDuel; $5,000 DraftKings)

New Orleans RB Latavius Murray ($6,200 FanDuel; $5,800 DraftKings)

Buffalo Bills WR John Brown ($5,900 FanDuel; $5,900 DraftKings)

Tennessee Titans WR Corey Davis ($5,500 FanDuel; $4,400 DraftKings)

Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton ($6,000 FanDuel; $5,300 DraftKings)

New Orleans Saints TE Jared Cook ($5,800 FanDuel; $4,000 DraftKings)

Whether Drew Brees returns to the Saints' lineup or Teddy Bridgewater continues to start at quarterback, New Orleans is going to put up a lot of points in Sunday's home matchup against Arizona. That makes several of its players strong choices for daily fantasy lineups this weekend.

Running back Alvin Kamara could miss his second straight game due to an ankle injury, which would make Latavius Murray a strong start again this week. He rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints' win over the Bears.

The 29-year-old should have another big showing against the Cardinals. Even if Kamara is in the lineup, there should be enough touches to go around, and Murray should have a solid fantasy day against a struggling Arizona defense.

The Cardinals have especially struggled stopping tight ends, which makes Jared Cook a good play this week, as long as he's in the Saints' lineup. He is dealing with an ankle injury and missed the team's first practice of the week, so his status needs to be monitored heading into Sunday.

But as long as the 32-year-old is in the lineup, he should be considered for daily fantasy in what should be a big day for the Saints' offense.

Another strong play this week should be Courtland Sutton, who is now the Broncos' top wide receiver after the team traded Emmanuel Sanders to the 49ers.

Even with Sanders, Sutton has been a strong play for Denver this season, as he has 36 receptions for 564 yards and three touchdowns in the Broncos' first seven games.

The 24-year-old has been a strong play recently as he has at least 62 receiving yards in each of the Broncos' last five games. And he should get even more opportunities without Sanders on the field, as Sutton had already received at least seven targets in every game this season.

Corey Davis is another strong wide receiver to consider this week after he had one of his best showings of the season last week, with six receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' win over the Chargers.

This week, the 24-year-old should continue to be heavily involved in Tennessee's offense as it takes on Tampa Bay at home. And after scoring two touchdowns over the Titans' first six games, he should get into the end zone again on Sunday.