Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, OBJ Lead Top NFL Merchandise Sales

The NFL is Tom Brady's world, and everyone else is just living in it.

The New England Patriots quarterback topped the list of NFL player sales of officially licensed products and merchandise from March 1 through Aug. 31. The NFL Players' Association shared the top 50 on its website, and here is a look at the top 10:

Tom Brady, New England Patriots Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Saquon Barkley, New York Giants JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

The biggest takeaway is that offense is king when it comes to player popularity. Khalil Mack is the only defensive player in the top 10, which is a testament to the Chicago Bears always being defined by their defense.

What's more, half of the list is comprised of quarterbacks, including the entire top three.

Cleveland Browns fans didn't hesitate to back up their optimism heading into the season with their wallets. Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. were in the top four, which underscores the high expectations that were in place entering the campaign.

After all, the team appeared to turn the corner when Mayfield took over the quarterback job last year, and it added Beckham to a list of offensive playmakers that already included Jarvis Landry, David Njoku and Nick Chubb.

While things haven't gone as planned during a 2-4 start to the season, Browns fans can at least take solace in the fact they have the proper apparel if the team does turn things around.

Elsewhere, Brady beat out Patrick Mahomes yet again after defeating his Kansas City Chiefs in last year's AFC Championship Game. Mahomes is the reigning MVP and the future face of the league, but Patriots fans didn't hesitate to purchase even more Brady apparel after the all-time great won his sixth Super Bowl ring.