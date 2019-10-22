Ex-Viking Alex Boone Rips 'Self-Centered' Adrian Peterson's Attitude

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Former Minnesota Vikings teammates Alex Boone and Adrian Peterson probably won't be exchanging holiday cards this year.

The offensive lineman, who played with Peterson on the 2016 Vikings, appeared on Tuesday's episode of Purple Daily with Matthew Coller on SKOR North on 1500 and ripped into the seven-time Pro Bowler:

"Adrian Peterson to me was the definition of why you shouldn't meet your heroes. Ever. And I'm a firm believer of that because after I had met Adrian I was so disappointed. I had played with Frank Gore for so long and I had known Frank and the way he was and every single day he was going to show up at 5:30 (a.m.) and be there to get work done on his legs and workout.

"He knew that if guys saw him there at 5:30 and didn't see him leave till 9 at night they would take that (to mean) they had to be there. He was so right and I loved Frank for that because he made a team that was an average team so much better. Adrian was the opposite. Adrian was a very self-centered player and it bothered me. Not only that but to have your dad throw shade on us the year after you leave. Dude are you serious right now?"

Despite Boone's comments, there is no debating Peterson's place as an all-time Vikings legend.

Minnesota selected him with the No. 7 overall pick of the 2007 NFL draft out of Oklahoma, and he quickly developed into a dominant playmaker. He played 10 seasons with the Vikings, surpassing 1,000 yards on the ground seven times and winning a league MVP, Offensive Rookie of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.

All seven of his Pro Bowl nods and all four of his First-Team All-Pro selections came during his time on the Vikings.

However, that 2016 team that featured both Peterson and Boone was a massive disappointment. Minnesota went 11-5 and won the NFC North the previous season but finished just 8-8 in 2016 with the star running back appearing in just three games because of a torn meniscus.

SKOR North's Judd Zulgad added context, noting Peterson returned for a Dec. 18 game against the Indianapolis Colts after undergoing surgery but managed just 22 rushing yards and lost a key fumble in the red zone.

Boone brought up that fumble while criticizing his former teammate:

"I know that no one ever has talked about this and I know it's never come up. I'm going to tell you right now that that Colts game, he should be embarrassed for himself for how he played and how that game ended. I'm not kidding you. I've never been around an NFL player that I was so embarrassed for and ashamed of at the same time. I was like, 'Dude, are you really being for real right now?'

"He pulled himself out of the game. He ran the wrong way on a power and fumbled the ball and blamed it on the (offensive) line. He was like, 'It's your fault, it was the o-line's fault.' Dude, you left in the first quarter. Like what? Where were you? We started to mount a comeback."

Boone's comments come as Peterson is preparing to return to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Thursday as a member of Washington.