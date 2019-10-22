Melvin Gordon on Struggles After Holdout: I'll Never Miss a Training Camp Again

Harry How/Getty Images

Melvin Gordon III didn't get what he wanted by holding out from the Los Angeles Chargers through Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season, but he did learn something.

"I know I won't miss another training camp again, I can tell you that," Gordon said Monday, according to Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times. "But if I was to go back, I can't say. Just with the running back thing and all that, we want to get paid, you know. I don't know. That's tough."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.