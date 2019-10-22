Melvin Gordon on Struggles After Holdout: I'll Never Miss a Training Camp Again

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIOctober 22, 2019

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Melvin Gordon #25 of the Los Angeles Chargers comes out of the backfield during a 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos at Dignity Health Sports Park on October 06, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Melvin Gordon III didn't get what he wanted by holding out from the Los Angeles Chargers through Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season, but he did learn something.   

"I know I won't miss another training camp again, I can tell you that," Gordon said Monday, according to Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times. "But if I was to go back, I can't say. Just with the running back thing and all that, we want to get paid, you know. I don't know. That's tough."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    AB's Agent Believes He'll Play in NFL This Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB's Agent Believes He'll Play in NFL This Season

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    New Gridiron Heights 🚨

    Brady’s former backups are balling...and Tom is freaking out 🤯🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    New Gridiron Heights 🚨

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lions Trading Quandre Diggs

    Seahawks land starting safety and a 2021 7th-rounder from Lions for 2020 5th-round pick

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Lions Trading Quandre Diggs

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    49ers Land Emmanuel Sanders

    49ers get: Sanders and 5th-round pick

    Broncos get: 3rd- and 4th-round picks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    49ers Land Emmanuel Sanders

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report